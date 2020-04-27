 Monday, April 27, 2020 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, April 27, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

April 27, 2020

More Than 7,000 Tennesseans Tested For Coronavirus Over The Weekend

April 27, 2020

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

April 27, 2020

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms, during Unified-Command Group’s second weekend of expanded testing efforts ... (click for more)

Despite Chattanooga restaurants being technically able to serve dine-in customers at half capacity starting today (Monday), local restaurants are being cautious when reopening to the public. ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

More Than 7,000 Tennesseans Tested For Coronavirus Over The Weekend

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 7,000 Tennesseans received free COVID-19 tests, regardless of symptoms, during Unified-Command Group’s second weekend of expanded testing efforts at 18 sites across the state. “We expanded testing availability to any Tennessean who believes they need a test because testing remains one of our most important tools in tracking and ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Restaurants Opening At Different Speeds

Despite Chattanooga restaurants being technically able to serve dine-in customers at half capacity starting today (Monday), local restaurants are being cautious when reopening to the public. “We’re not open this week at all for dine-in,” said Market St. Chicken Salad Chick’s general manager Mary Bryant. “We’re having a conference call with all of the other GM’s to see when ... (click for more)

Opinion

More COVID Help Is On The Way For Tennesseans

Recently, I’ve fielded a lot of questions about what Washington is doing to take care of Tennesseans on a local level. When I was in Chattanooga last week, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger impressed upon me the importance of supporting local businesses and health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, President Trump signed a “Phase 3.5” rescue ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: "Fake News" And Stuff

A friend sends this email on Sunday morning after reading my article, The New Stanford Report: “As the old football analyst says: "Not so fast, my friend". The Stanford report you refer to as gospel in the Sunday column has not been peer reviewed and was released and distributed by some right-wing group. Please wait until the true facts are known such as test accuracy, etc., before ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors