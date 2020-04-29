Georgia Has 1,095 Coronavirus Deaths; 25,634 Cases

Georgia state health officials on Wednesday said there have been 1,095 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 60 more since Tuesday.

The confirmed cases are now at 25,634, up by 822 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,072, up 206 since Tuesday.

Whitfield County now has 79 cases, up four from Tuesday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County has two more cases, for a total of 60, and no deaths. Dade County is still reporting 14 cases and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 46, and Chattooga County has 16 cases, two more since Tuesday, and an additional death for a total of two.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville now has 308 cases, 10 more than Tuesday. There remain at 30 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has five more cases, total of 139, and 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has 89 cases, four more than yesterday, but no more deaths, for a total of 12.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,766. There have been 114 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,568 cases and 87 deaths. There are now 1,965 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 46 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,720 cases and 55 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) now has 1,497 cases and 119 deaths.