Many Close Contact Services In Tennessee May Resume Work On May 6

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group on Thursday released guidance for close contact services, enabling over 38,000 workers to resume business in 89 of the state’s 95 counties on May 6.

 

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – will create individual plans in consultation with their locally-run health departments.

 

“As we continue a measured reopening of the economy, it’s critical we provide evidence-based guidance to businesses so they can keep their employees and customers safe,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“The very nature of close contact businesses calls for strong solutions and we’re inspired by the willingness of these small business owners to take the Tennessee Pledge. These guidelines will allow thousands of businesses to reopen, put their employees back to work, and serve customers in a thoughtful and safe manner.”

 

In addition to the recommendations included within the Tennessee Pledge, the State recommends strict adherence to CDC guidelines. The State’s guidance applies to personal services including barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and substantially similar businesses that require prolonged close contact with customers.

 

The full guidelines are posted online at TNPledge.com and include:

 

Business Process Adaptations

  • Limit the number of customers to 50% of fire code capacity, and practice strict social distancing between customers
  • Services will be offered by appointment only; no walk-ins
  • Make appropriate physical modifications to accommodate social distancing. Workstations should be at least 6 feet apart, with additional measures taken as necessary to ensure that all people stay 6 feet apart at all times except for the staff providing a service to their client; physical barriers to be used where necessary
  • Prohibit use of waiting areas (e.g., could adopt such practices as notifying customers by call or text message) or serenity lounges; limit use of other common areas by multiple people at one time (e.g., elevators, breakrooms, etc.)
  • Ensure thorough workstation and equipment disinfection after each customer (i.e. sanitize all equipment, instruments, capes, smocks, linens, chairs and work area); alternatively, utilize single-use or disposable items
  • Implement enhanced sanitization of commonly touched surfaces and equipment (i.e., at least every two hours and when visibly soiled), using CDC recommended sanitizers and disinfecting protocols
  • Discard any single-use tools (e.g., files, buffers, neck strips) immediately after use
  • Daily deep cleaning and sanitization to be completed for high-touch areas (tanning beds, massage tables, salon chairs, etc.)
  • Use appropriate temperatures for washers and dryers to ensure thorough sanitization of towels, linens, etc.
  • Do not allow non-customer companions to accompany customer during a service
  • Do not allow group or communal settings for close contact personal services (e.g., couples’ massages, salt rooms, saunas, pools)

 

Consumer Protection

  • Services that require removing face coverings (e.g., beard shaving/trimming, facials, etc.) are not permitted in Phase 1
  • Do not offer any self-serve food or beverages. Temporarily close water fountains. Encourage users to provide their own water 
  • Prohibit congregating in break rooms, check-in counters
  • Customers should wear a cloth face covering at all times while in the premises (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and as recommended by the CDC and executive order of the governor. Use other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC
  • For massage, prone positions could be uncomfortable or dangerous for clients who are wearing face coverings. Accordingly, massage professionals may consider other appropriate precautions such as draping a client’s head and face cradle cover with a thin cotton pillowcase. Otherwise, a face covering should be worn during portions of treatment in which the client is not prone or facedown
  • Screen customers for illness upon their entry into the premises

 

Employee Protection

  • Screen and temperature-check all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms
  • Employees should increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing. Change any protective garments on a regular basis and sanitize reusable garments such as aprons or smocks at least once per day.
  • Employees should wear a cloth face covering (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC; if masks become wet or visibly dirty, the mask should be replaced
  • All employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary. If appropriate for the service provided, gloves are recommended and should be discarded after each customer. The use of gloves should not be considered a replacement for frequent handwashing
  • Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas (e.g., door handles, counter space, light switches, tools and instruments) at least every two hours and when visibly dirty

 

View the full guidance here.

 

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.



April 30, 2020

COVID-19 Testing This Coming Weekend At Riverfront Emissions Testing Center

April 30, 2020

Signal Mountain's Recycle Center Re-Opens As Drive-Through Facility

April 30, 2020

Parkridge Health System To Resume Elective Procedures On Monday


Free COVID-19 testing this coming weekend at the Riverfront Parkway Emissions Testing Center. Emissions testing has been suspended by Governor Lee until May 15. Spanish interpreters and American ... (click for more)

11 a.m. marked the beginning of the Signal Mountain Recycle Center’s grand reopening as a drive through-only facility. “So we’re trying to have as much space as possible available for the ... (click for more)

Parkridge Health System will resume elective procedures on Monday. Officials said, "We remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, and the health and safety of our patients, caregivers



Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: The Time I Got To Spend With John Mercer

I never had the chance to work with John Mercer as our friendship was strictly outside broadcasting. When John came to WDEF TV in 2003 Luther Masingill took both of us to lunch at the Mount Vernon. From the beginning of the conversation John wanted to know more about the personalities in our profession. John was very curious about Harry Thornton and his popularity on the Morning

Roy Exum: Make Sure She's A Hero

RaShall Brackney, the chief of Police in Charlottesville, has just affirmed for America that "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can reduce the likelihood of being infected, but what it cannot protect is heroes like Dr. Lorna Breen, or our first responders, against the emotional and mental devastation caused by this disease." And, as her shaken father wrote in an email, "she tried

Sports

Heidi Smith And Wade Weinburger Are Bryan College's Lion Of Valor Honorees

The Bryan College Department of Athletics staff is proud to announce the winners of this year's Lion of Valor award are Heidi Smith and Wade Weinburger. It's only fitting that both of these outstanding student-athletes are members of spring sports teams. The award is given to the top male and female athlete at Bryan. Consideration is given to those student-athletes who not only

David Hope: Don't Let NCAA Athletes Get Paid For Endorsements

The NCAA is seriously considering allowing student athletes to accept payments from third party entities for endorsements, personal appearances, having their names appear on merchandise, etc. They say it is unfair for these highly qualified students athletes not to profit from all their hard work. The argument is made that the universities and the media are making millions off


