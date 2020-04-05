 Sunday, April 5, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Death Toll Up 3 From Coronavirus Since Saturday; Cases Go From 6,383 To 6,647

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Georgia state health officials said Sunday that 208 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - three more than reported on Saturday.

The cases have risen to 6,647 - up from the Saturday report of 6,383.

Officials said 1,283 have been hospitalized from the deadly new strain of virus.

Whitfield County remains at 16 cases with one death.

Walker County, which long resisted the virus, remains at three cases. Dade County still has had one case and one death.

Catoosa County remains at six cases and Chattooga County at three cases. 

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville remains at 160 cases with seven deaths. Floyd County (Rome) has 80 cases and three deaths, and Gordon County (Calhoun) is at 23 with two deaths. 

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County soaring to 962 cases. There have been 27 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 456 cases with 23 deaths. There are now 543 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with nine deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 408 cases with seven deaths. Cases in Clayton County (Jonesboro) are at 238 with nine deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany), where six died early in the epidemic, now has 686 cases with 30 deaths - up from 18 on Monday. The deaths include Dougherty County Probate Judge Nancy Stephenson, 63. She died Wednesday night in the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Lee County, which is near Albany, has 136 cases with eight deaths.

Cherokee County (Canton) now has 122 cases and five deaths. Carroll County (Carrollton) has 158 cases and two deaths. Clarke County (Athens) has 62 cases and has eight deaths. Hall (Gainesville) increased to 117 cases, but still no deaths.


State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Conoravirus Deaths Are At 208; Cases Rise To 6,383


The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 208 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - eight more than reported on Friday. The cases have spiraled to 6,383 - up from the Friday ... (click for more)




The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release at 2 p.m. CDT. The dashboard visualizes the health department’s data by breaking out: New cases by day and total cases, both per county New hospitalizations and new ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 --- BOWMAN, LAURA LEE 1108 W GROVE AVENUE LUFKIN, 75904 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ... (click for more)

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

I am a retired anesthesiologist and I would like to appeal to each of you to practice social isolation. Anesthesia workers have the highest rate of contracting the coronavirus of any health care providers. The group that I retired from has two confirmed cases and others being tested. This is while we are at the very beginning of the surge in cases. There is inadequate testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Can Your Kids Sew?

A crisis, particularly as evil and deadly as the worldwide coronavirus, brings out the very best in people. But just as the great pendulum swings, the worst appear as well. These are the ones I detest the most: “The Legion of the Miserable” (LOM for short) because they are void of common sense, problematic, stupid, spineless, and fearful of their own shadows. For every 100 problem ... (click for more)

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)


