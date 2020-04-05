Hamilton County Now Has 8 Coronavirus Victims; Tennessee Cases Reach 3,663

Hamilton County has gone from four to eight coronavirus victims, officials at the Hamilton County Health Department said.

There have been 71 coronavirus cases within the county.

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 44 - up one from the Saturday report.

However, that does not count the four new deaths from Hamilton County.

Cases in the state rose from 3,321 to 3,663.

Officials said 328 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Bradley County is at 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus.

Marion County has gone to 16 cases. It has recorded one death.

Shelby County has shot up to 736 cases and is now recording nine deaths.

The state report shows 801 cases at Nashville with six deaths.

There have been 10 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 321 cases,

Rhea County was previously listed with a coronavirus case, but is now showing zero.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grundy has gone up to 12 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 258 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. Williamson County has now reported two coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 115 cases.

Here is the latest state report (though it does not list the eight deaths in Hamilton County, just four):

County Confirmed Negative Deaths Anderson County 10 217 Bedford County 8 141 Benton County 4 52 Bledsoe County 3 23 Blount County 36 282 1 Bradley County 21 208 Campbell County 5 84 Cannon County 6 70 Carroll County 7 120 Carter County 3 78 Cheatham County 13 260 Chester County 6 66 Claiborne County 2 55 Clay County 1 54 Cocke County 1 67 Coffee County 5 203 Crockett County 0 36 Cumberland County 26 424 Davidson County 801 5,719 6 Decatur County 0 48 Dekalb County 7 105 Dickson County 23 186 Dyer County 9 113 Fayette County 20 169 Fentress County 2 67 Franklin County 12 115 1 Gibson County 11 187 Giles County 3 78 Grainger County 3 48 Greene County 17 88 1 Grundy County 12 51 Hamblen County 4 114 Hamilton County 74 843 4 Hancock County 0 12 Hardeman County 6 89 Hardin County 2 149 Hawkins County 10 75 1 Haywood County 3 51 Henderson County 1 98 Henry County 4 100 Hickman County 2 81 Houston County 2 82 Humphreys County 3 59 Jackson County 3 47 Jefferson County 6 110 Johnson County 2 12 Knox County 115 1,121 1 Lake County 0 19 Lauderdale County 2 56 Lawrence County 3 155 Lewis County 2 21 Lincoln County 5 63 Loudon County 13 148 Macon County 9 165 Madison County 19 271 Marion County 16 67 1 Marshall County 6 140 Maury County 21 487 McMinn County 3 204 McNairy County 3 75 Meigs County 2 50 Monroe County 6 135 Montgomery County 51 686 1 Moore County 0 16 Morgan County 4 44 Obion County 2 80 1 Overton County 3 112 Perry County 3 30 Pickett County 0 15 Polk County 3 22 Putnam County 52 407 Rhea County 0 117 Roane County 5 173 Robertson County 59 433 Rutherford County 147 1,289 3 Scott County 3 65 Sequatchie County 2 33 Sevier County 14 291 Shelby County 736 3,302 9 Smith County 3 122 Stewart County 2 61 Sullivan County 21 205 1 Sumner County 321 1,154 10 Tipton County 33 256 Trousdale County 8 43 1 Unicoi County 1 30 Union County 1 33 Van Buren County 0 24 Warren County 1 126 Washington County 23 315 Wayne County 2 41 Weakley County 5 90 White County 2 123 Williamson County 258 1,817 2 Wilson County 93 961 Pending 86 7,400 Out of State 265 7,238 Grand Total 3,633 41,667 44

Please note regarding case counts: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county or leave that information blank. Metro and regional health departments then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction during their public health investigation. We’re working to reduce the “pending” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Out of TN”.