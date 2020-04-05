 Sunday, April 5, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Now Has 8 Coronavirus Victims; Tennessee Cases Reach 3,663

Sunday, April 5, 2020

Hamilton County has gone from four to eight coronavirus victims, officials at the Hamilton County Health Department said.

There have been 71 coronavirus cases within the county.

The Tennessee toll from the conoravirus has reached 44 - up one from the Saturday report.

However, that does not count the four new deaths from Hamilton County.  

Cases in the state rose from 3,321 to 3,663.

Officials said 328 people have been hospitalized in the state from coronavirus.

Bradley County is at 21 cases of the deadly new strain of virus. 

Marion County has gone to 16 cases. It has recorded one death. 

Shelby County has shot up to 736 cases and is now recording nine deaths.

The state report shows 801 cases at Nashville with six deaths.

There have been 10 deaths at Sumner County (Gallatin) with 321 cases,

Rhea County was previously listed with a coronavirus case, but is now showing zero.

Sequatchie County has gone up to two cases.

Grundy has gone up to 12 cases. Meigs County has two, while Bledsoe County has two cases and Franklin County has 12.

McMinn County has three cases and Monroe County has increased to six. Polk County has three cases.

There are now 258 cases in Williamson County - up from 148 on Thursday. Williamson County has now reported two coronavirus deaths.

Knox County, which saw its first coronavirus death earlier this week, is at 115 cases.

Here is the latest state report (though it does not list the eight deaths in Hamilton County, just four):

County

Confirmed

Negative

Deaths

Anderson County

10

217

Bedford County

8

141

Benton County

4

52

Bledsoe County

3

23

Blount County

36

282

1

Bradley County

21

208

Campbell County

5

84

Cannon County

6

70

Carroll County

7

120

Carter County

3

78

Cheatham County

13

260

Chester County

6

66

Claiborne County

2

55

Clay County

1

54

Cocke County

1

67

Coffee County

5

203

Crockett County

0

36

Cumberland County

26

424

Davidson County

801

5,719

6

Decatur County

0

48

Dekalb County

7

105

Dickson County

23

186

Dyer County

9

113

Fayette County

20

169

Fentress County

2

67

Franklin County

12

115

1

Gibson County

11

187

Giles County

3

78

Grainger County

3

48

Greene County

17

88

1

Grundy County

12

51

Hamblen County

4

114

Hamilton County

74

843

4

Hancock County

0

12

Hardeman County

6

89

Hardin County

2

149

Hawkins County

10

75

1

Haywood County

3

51

Henderson County

1

98

Henry County

4

100

Hickman County

2

81

Houston County

2

82

Humphreys County

3

59

Jackson County

3

47

Jefferson County

6

110

Johnson County

2

12

Knox County

115

1,121

1

Lake County

0

19

Lauderdale County

2

56

Lawrence County

3

155

Lewis County

2

21

Lincoln County

5

63

Loudon County

13

148

Macon County

9

165

Madison County

19

271

Marion County

16

67

1

Marshall County

6

140

Maury County

21

487

McMinn County

3

204

McNairy County

3

75

Meigs County

2

50

Monroe County

6

135

Montgomery County

51

686

1

Moore County

0

16

Morgan County

4

44

Obion County

2

80

1

Overton County

3

112

Perry County

3

30

Pickett County

0

15

Polk County

3

22

Putnam County

52

407

Rhea County

0

117

Roane County

5

173

Robertson County

59

433

Rutherford County

147

1,289

3

Scott County

3

65

Sequatchie County

2

33

Sevier County

14

291

Shelby County

736

3,302

9

Smith County

3

122

Stewart County

2

61

Sullivan County

21

205

1

Sumner County

321

1,154

10

Tipton County

33

256

Trousdale County

8

43

1

Unicoi County

1

30

Union County

1

33

Van Buren County

0

24

Warren County

1

126

Washington County

23

315

Wayne County

2

41

Weakley County

5

90

White County

2

123

Williamson County

258

1,817

2

Wilson County

93

961

Pending

86

7,400

Out of State

265

7,238

Grand Total

3,633

41,667

44

Please note regarding case counts: This data changes rapidly as labs conduct tests and identify new cases. Labs assign those cases to a county or leave that information blank. Metro and regional health departments then determine the appropriate county of jurisdiction during their public health investigation. We’re working to reduce the “pending” number to 0. Contact the local health department for county specific information. Cases among Tennessee residents are counted by their county of residence. Residents of other states who were tested at Tennessee healthcare facilities are counted as “Out of TN”.


April 5, 2020

State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

April 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 4, 2020

Georgia Conoravirus Deaths Are At 208; Cases Rise To 6,383


The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 208 people in the state have died of the coronavirus - eight more than reported on Friday. The cases have spiraled to 6,383 - up from the Friday ... (click for more)




State Data Center Breaks Down Tennessee Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

The Tennessee State Data Center has created a COVID-10 dashboard that is free to use online or on TV. It updates daily by 2:30 p.m. CDT using the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily data release at 2 p.m. CDT. The dashboard visualizes the health department’s data by breaking out: New cases by day and total cases, both per county New hospitalizations and new ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARRETT, STEPHANIE A 5217 DELASHMITT RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500 --- BOWMAN, LAURA LEE 1108 W GROVE AVENUE LUFKIN, 75904 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

Protect Our Healthcare Workers By Staying Away From Others

I am a retired anesthesiologist and I would like to appeal to each of you to practice social isolation. Anesthesia workers have the highest rate of contracting the coronavirus of any health care providers. The group that I retired from has two confirmed cases and others being tested. This is while we are at the very beginning of the surge in cases. There is inadequate testing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Can Your Kids Sew?

A crisis, particularly as evil and deadly as the worldwide coronavirus, brings out the very best in people. But just as the great pendulum swings, the worst appear as well. These are the ones I detest the most: “The Legion of the Miserable” (LOM for short) because they are void of common sense, problematic, stupid, spineless, and fearful of their own shadows. For every 100 problem ... (click for more)

Sports

Tamika Catchings Headed Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee women's basketball legend Tamika Catchings was announced Saturday as part of the nine-member 2020 induction class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Catchings follows in the footsteps of her head coach at Tennessee, the late Pat Summitt, who was the first and only other person associated with the Lady Vol program to be welcomed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Another Anosike Basketball Player

Giving each other some space goes with the territory these days for Nicky and E.J. Anosike but not necessarily for reasons you might assume in these unprecedented times. Sister and brother are living under the same roof in Knoxville. Co-existing depends on common courtesy. It also thrives on mutual respect. Nicky, 34, played on Tennessee’s last two national championship women’s ... (click for more)


