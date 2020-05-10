Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home On Lone Hill Road Sunday Morning

A garage was destroyed and a home damaged by fire Sunday morning.

At 9:20 a.m., a neighbor called 911 reporting a fire behind her residence at 4843 Lone Hill Road. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting a fully-involved garage fire.

A mutual aid response was requested for additional manpower and water tankers to the fire scene. The Chattanooga Fire Department, Tri-Community VFD and Mutual Chief Mike Williams responded to the scene. Dallas Bay VFD and Bradley County Fire Rescue staged at Highway 58 stations for any additional emergency calls.



Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the garage. Unfortunately, the 40 x 65 garage was adjacent to the home which allowed the flames to jump to the attic of the home.



Fire officials reported the homeowners were able to escape the home without injury. One firefighter sustained a leg injury but was treated on the scene by HCEMS and not transported to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported. Damages are undetermined at this time.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.