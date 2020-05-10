Lamar Alexander To Self-Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Senator Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine in Tennessee for two weeks after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.

His office said he was doing so though he has been tested recently and told he did not have the virus.

David Cleary, chief of staff for Senator Alexander, said, “Today, Sunday, May 10, a member of Senator Lamar Alexander’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is recovering at home and is doing well.

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.

“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir, and Dr. Stephen Hahn.”

Senator Alexander, who was on Meet The Press on Sunday, is feeling well, his office said.

Earlier, his daughter came down with the virus.