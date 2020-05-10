 Monday, May 11, 2020 Weather

Lamar Alexander To Self-Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Sunday, May 10, 2020

Senator Lamar Alexander will self-quarantine in Tennessee for two weeks after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.

His office said he was doing so though he has been tested recently and told he did not have the virus. 

 David Cleary, chief of staff for Senator Alexander, said, “Today, Sunday, May 10, a member of Senator Lamar Alexander’s staff tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is recovering at home and is doing well.

“Senator Alexander has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon, May 7. After discussing this with the Senate’s attending physician, Senator Alexander, out of an abundance of caution, has decided not to return to Washington, D.C., and will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days. Almost all of the senator’s Washington, D.C., staff are working from home, and there is no need for any other staff member to self-quarantine.

“The senator will be working remotely and will chair the Senate health committee hearing on Tuesday morning by videoconference where the witnesses will be Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Brett Giroir, and Dr. Stephen Hahn.”

Senator Alexander, who was on Meet The Press on Sunday, is feeling well, his office said.

Earlier, his daughter came down with the virus.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Georgia Reports 33,476 Coronavirus Cases, 1,405 Deaths - Up 4


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CALVIN LEE 2117 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043129 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,405 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - four more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 33,476 ... (click for more)



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, CALVIN LEE 2117 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374043129 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELCHER, TERRY LYNN 8285 BOYSCOUT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, “… when that mindset -- of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ -- when that ... (click for more)

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


