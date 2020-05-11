 Monday, May 11, 2020 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, May 11, 2020
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Walker County Arrest Report For May 4-10


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 4-10: HURST TRACE KAMERON W/M 20 OFFICER KELLEY CPD FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED 2ND OFFENSE, NO



Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

The Value Of A Tennessee Citizen's Life Just Dropped To $10 - And Response (7)

Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine. Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as "an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, "… when that mindset -- of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' -- when that

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men's Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior.

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars' head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a "smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity" to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at


