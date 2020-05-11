 Monday, May 11, 2020 66.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

CARTA Receives $11.9 Million Federal Grant For COVID-19 Response Support

Monday, May 11, 2020

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) on Monday announced a $11.9 million grant award to the Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Trump on March 27, 2020.

 

CARTA Transit will use the grant funds for operating, preventive maintenance and administrative expenses, which are necessary to maintain service during the COVID-19 public health emergency, it was stated

 

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S.

Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

 

“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”

 

In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA issued a Safety Advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance.  CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of these costs. 


9th Resident Dies Of Coronavirus At Life Care Center Of Athens, Tn.

A ninth resident has died of coronavirus at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn. Officials said: Resident update: - Our residents who have tested both positive and negative for COVID-19 are checked multiple times per day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, we retest them. ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths; 33,927 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,441 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 36 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 33,927 - up from 33,476. Hospitalizations are at 6,015 - up 16 since Sunday. Whitfield County remains at 154 cases and is still at six deaths. Walker County is reporting no new cases, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rep Haskeem And Black Caucus, Why Perpetuate Division?

Rep. Haskeem and Black Caucus, why perpetuate division? I just read an article where the Tennessee state government planned to utilize the wonderful men and women of the Tennessee National Guard to test under-served communities with free COVID testing. Why perpetuate division, I ask again? Division is unhealthy for under-served communities and the community at large. The ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Obama "Blowing Smoke"

When I read former President, Barack Obama had raged in a very pointed attack on current President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic as “an absolute chaotic disaster," it made me mad. Obama went as far as to lambast his successor with the personal smear, “… when that mindset -- of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ -- when that ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Basketball Announces Transfer From St. Louis

Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City. Hankton is a rising junior. ... (click for more)

Cleveland State's Za'kkria Robinson Signs With Point University

Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia. Two years ago Cougars’ head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a “smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity” to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at ... (click for more)


