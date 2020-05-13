Georgia To Receive $200 Million For COVID-19 Testing

The White House announced on Wednesday that Georgia will receive over $260 million in federal funding to increase testing capacity in the state.

“Testing is a critical element of our phased approach to get America back to work,” said Senator David Perdue. “This CARES Act funding will allow Georgia to expand its testing capacity and test as many people as possible, even asymptomatic individuals. As we continue to gradually reopen the economy, we must ensure our healthcare system has the testing capabilities and resources necessary to identify and contain COVID-19.”

The funding, to be awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services, was authorized through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, commonly known as CARES Act 3.5. The Administration announced on Monday that $11 billion will be distributed to help provide states with the resources they need to meet their testing goals.