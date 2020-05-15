As the presence of the COVID-19 virus became a daily reality for all Georgians, our state’s hospitals took the voluntary step to temporarily halt all non-emergent, non-COVID-19 care. This drastic measure was necessary at the time in order to ensure there was sufficient bed capacity and enough personal protective equipment for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients. Encouragingly, ... (click for more)

Earlier this week Virginia Heffernan, a columnist for the LA Times, opined that COVID-19 face masks are divided by the intense brawl between the red and blue states. The liberals are far more responsible than the red-state conservatives. Virginia points to conservatives – from President Trump to VP Pence to Kentucky Senator Paul Rand - as those who have chosen not to wear them.