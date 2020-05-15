Tennessee Driver Services Division Announces Plan To Resume Services

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security (TDOSHS) announces how Driver Services Centers will operate beginning Monday.

All Driver Services Centers, with the exception of the Shelbyville Driver Services Center, remain open and are taking additional precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

Officials said, "We continue to encourage customers to utilize our e-Services portal to complete numerous transactions such as renewals, duplicates, paying reinstatement fees, and completing the new resident application.

"We ask the public to be please be patient and understanding as normal services resume."

When visiting a center, all customers are required to:

• Wear a cloth face covering provided by the customer

• Be checked for temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

• Answer COVID-19 health screening questions

• Distance at least six feet from others when possible

• Not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

• Use the queuing system to receive notifications as they wait in their vehicle if center has reached limited capacity.

Saturday, May 16: Appointment calendars reopen

• The first available appointments for road skills test will be Monday, June 15. Skills tests appointments must be made in the e-Services portal or by calling (866) 849-3548.

• The Driver Services Appointments system re-launches to include 45 Driver Services Centers and expand appointment services to New Resident, Knowledge Test, Reinstatement (at select centers), and Driver Services (for all other transactions). The first available appointments will be Tuesday, May 26.

Monday, May 18: Select services begin

• Rescheduled skills tests for customers whose appointments were canceled between March 12 and May 15 will begin and be completed by June 8. The Driver Services staff will contact these customers to reschedule skills tests.

• Knowledge tests will be available at all full-service centers. Tests will be available by appointment beginning May 26. Testing will also be offered on select Saturdays between June 13 and August 22. More information will be posted to tn.gov/safety. Information on Proof of school attendance can be found here if schools are closed due to COVID-19.

• New Tennessee residents and new drivers should complete the Driver License Application online before visiting a Driver Services Center. The application is available in the e-Services portal and can be completed on a computer or smartphone.

• E-Tickets will re-launch at all Driver Services Center locations. Applicants may place themselves in line up to two hours before visiting a center by requesting an E-Ticket online but is not an appointment.

Monday, June 15: Road skills tests resume

• Skills tests appointments will resume at all full-service Driver Services Centers. Walk-ins will be offered on a limited basis.

Monday, July 6: REAL ID resumes

• The Department will resume issuing REAL IDs on July 6th. The federal government extended the implementation date of REAL ID to October 1, 2021. For more information on REAL ID and required documents, visit www.tnrealid.gov.

Changes the Department has made at the centers:

• Adding protective screens at examiner counters

• Limiting capacity inside centers based on recommended guidelines

• Providing face shields for examiners performing road skills tests

• Following employer guidelines set by the Tennessee Pledge