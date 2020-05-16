Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Total 1,598; 37,212 Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 1,598 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 41 more since Friday.

The confirmed cases are now at 37,212 - up from 36,681, an increase of 531.

Hospitalizations are at 6,767 - up 329 since Friday.

Whitfield County had an increase of four cases for a total of 180 and is still at six deaths.



Walker County is remains at 74 cases an no deaths. Dade County has 20 cases, an increase of one, and one death.

Catoosa County has two new cases at 72 and no deaths, and Chattooga County is now reporting 15 and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville has 385 cases and 35 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has 180 cases, 10 more, and one more death for total of 13.

Gordon County (Calhoun) has two new cases for total of 127 and is now reporting 15 deaths from coronavirus.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 3,749. There have been 165 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 2,407 cases. Cobb is up to 132 deaths. There are now 2,800 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 81 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 2,597 cases and 102 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has 1,662 cases and two more deaths for a total of 134 deaths.