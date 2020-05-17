 Monday, May 18, 2020 Weather

19-Year-Old On Church Mission Struck And Killed While On Bicycle Near LaFayette, Ga.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
McKay Bergeson
McKay Bergeson

A 19-year-old from Utah on a church mission was struck and killed while riding his bicycle outside LaFayette, Ga., on Saturday.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck him on U.S. 27 northbound fled the scene.

Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said McKay Bergeson had been serving in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission since last December.

Daniel Woodruff, a church spokesman, said, "We express our sympathy and heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones as they mourn his passing and remember his life. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this difficult time."

Another church leader in Utah described the victim as a “larger-than-life personality.” Troy Anderson told the Salt Lake Tribune, “He was a bright light. He’s got a loud, wonderful and engaging laugh,” Anderson said. “He was very much a strength to those around him. He will be greatly missed.”

The incident happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said another individual was riding alongside McKay Bergeson and witnessed the incident.

The victim was on a Trek mountain bike when he was struck from the rear and knocked to the pavement by a four-door sedan.

The victim was from Bountiful, Utah.

 


May 18, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 17, 2020

Georgia Has 1,606 Coronavirus Deaths; 37,642 Cases

May 17, 2020

Police Blotter: Woman On E. 27th Street Just Wants The Kids Out Of The House; Man Says Mom Took His Car, 40" TV


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BILLINGSLEY, ETHAN 109 ARLINGTON TARACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County RESISTING ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 1,606 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 6 more since Saturday. The confirmed cases are now at 37,642 ... (click for more)

Police responded to an unknown 911 call at a residence on E. 27th Street. An officer met with a woman who was not cooperating with police and only gave her name. She stated she wanted her kids ... (click for more)



The Mystifying Kate Farmer Hiring

I am confused about the hiring of Kate Farmer. She comes from a town smaller than Whitwell where she is number 3 on the ladder. The entire little town has about 40 people on the payroll. The top 10 salaries range from $70,000-$106,000. The next 10 employees make from $15,000-$69,000. The next 20 employees appear to be part-time making less than $10,000 a year. Her resume is ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

The Bubba Smith Skills and Drills Camp has announced it will be moving its camp date to July 20-23. Online registration will open back up today with an early-bird registration extension until June 1. For those that have already registered online for the original June date and have a conflict with the rescheduled time refunds will be issued at your request. "In efforts ... (click for more)


