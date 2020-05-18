Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, May 18, 2020 70.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Monday, May 18, 2020
Man, 22, Shot Multiple Times on Sunday; Leslie Walker, 30, Is Arrested

Walker County Arrest Report For May 11-17


A man, 22, was shot multiple times on Sunday, and Leslie Walker, 30, was arrested. At approximately 7:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 804 W 13th Street Court. ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for May 11-17: FLOYD ROBERT KENNETH W/M 46 OFFICER HINCH BATTERY (FVA), OBSTRUCTION OF LEO, HINDERING PERSON OF MAKING EMERGENCY PHONE CALL HARVEY ... (click for more)



A man, 22, was shot multiple times on Sunday, and Leslie Walker, 30, was arrested. At approximately 7:27 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call at 804 W 13th Street Court. Upon arrival, police located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with serious ... (click for more)

The ABCs Of Public Crisis Managment

The ABCs of public crisis management: academics, bureaucracy and common sense-paging common sense... Crisis management is a three-dimensional jigsaw puzzle. The management of a worldwide public health crisis is unimaginable, yet more urgent and necessary than anything modern civilization has ever faced. We will manage it, and the managers show up in three organizational categories. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Tape The General

Some years ago, I was in San Francisco – I cannot recall ‘when’ or ‘why’ – and wanted to see Alcatraz, maybe the most famous and legendary prison ever. Only when I got to the ticket window did I learn there is no way to get a walk-up ticket – the place is always sold out because of its immense allure. You have to order tickets about two weeks in advance. Bummed, I found a convenient ... (click for more)

Lee Men's Soccer Names Franco Assistant Coach

Lee men's soccer head coach Derek Potteiger has tapped a familiar face to join his staff as former team captain and four-year starter Gabe Franco returns to the Flames as the assistant coach. Franco was a staple in the middle of the Lee defense as a player from 2012-2015 and helped guide the Flames through the transition to the NCAA. After his playing career he served as a ... (click for more)

Lee Basketball Announces New Summer Camp Dates

The Bubba Smith Skills and Drills Camp has announced it will be moving its camp date to July 20-23. Online registration will open back up today with an early-bird registration extension until June 1. For those that have already registered online for the original June date and have a conflict with the rescheduled time refunds will be issued at your request. "In efforts ... (click for more)


