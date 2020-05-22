Amazon's Chattanooga Warehouse Has 1st Reported Coronavirus Case

Amazon's warehouse at Enterprise South Industrial Park has its first reported coronavirus case.

A company official said, "We are supporting the individual who is recovering. Our top concern is ensuring the health and safety of our employees, and we expect to invest approximately $4 billion from April to June on COVID-related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe.

"This includes spending more than $800 million in the first half of the year on COVID-19 safety measures, with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning of our facilities, less efficient process paths that better allow for effective social distancing, higher wages for hourly teams, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities, etc."