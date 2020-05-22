May 22, 2020
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A Chattanooga couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators said their stories did not match up with injuries to their child.
Arrested were Brandon Bynum, 24, and Jessica Brown, 25, of 808 W. 14th Street Court.
On Nov. 19, an investigator with Child Protective Services meeting with the couple brought up the recent loop-shaped bruise on their child’s ... (click for more)
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has named Jerry L. Johnson Jr. as the newest member of
Sheriff Lawson’s Command Staff, effective Tuesday, May 26.
Mr. Johnson will assume the position of captain of the Corrections Division, relieving interim dual leadership, Captain Bill Dyer, who will remain at his original post as captain of the Judicial Services
Division.
... (click for more)
The last Monday in May, designated as Memorial Day, is often considered by residents of the United States as the first day of summer, although the official day this year will occur almost one month later on Sunday, June 20. Families gather together to celebrate family traditions, engage in competitive games, plan and create tasty treats and enjoy conversations while sharing memories. ... (click for more)
Jefferson Heights in Chattanooga’s Southside is a close-knit community that represents a throwback to family-oriented neighborhoods from years ago. Residents regularly visit on front porches, congregate at the local park and share produce from tending to the area’s community garden.
There is also a Jefferson Heights online message board to keep everyone connected, announcing ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country team is ready to return to campus and get the season started. Head coach Andy Meyer announced Thursday a competitive slate this season.
“We are certainly looking forward to racing this fall after the cancellation of the spring season for us,” Meyer said. “It will have been nine months or so since some of the kids have raced competitively.” ... (click for more)
Cleveland State Volleyball has welcomed five freshmen to its 2020 roster. Head Volleyball Coach Alizabeth Atnip looks forward to seeing what this recruiting class can contribute in her second season at the helm.
She said,“Our recruiting class of 2020 promises to be dynamic on all levels. We have a well- rounded group of players incoming and I expect them to make a big impact. ... (click for more)