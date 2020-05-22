 Friday, May 22, 2020 67.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga Couple Charged With Aggravated Child Abuse After Investigators Say Their Story Does Not Match Injury To Child

Friday, May 22, 2020
Brandon Bynum
Brandon Bynum

A Chattanooga couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse after investigators said their stories did not match up with injuries to their child.

Arrested were Brandon Bynum, 24, and Jessica Brown, 25, of 808 W. 14th Street Court.

On Nov. 19, an investigator with Child Protective Services meeting with the couple brought up the recent loop-shaped bruise on their child’s leg.

According to the police report, both parents denied abusing their child, claiming that their child would habitually get his leg “stuck in the metal netting below his mattress.” The investigator did not believe this, as the investigator had previously visited the home and concluded the child’s leg would not fit in the metal netting.

Investigators then consulted Vanderbilt Medical Pediatrics’ Carrie Donnell on the case. Ms. Donnell concluded the repeated and looped markings on the victim’s leg was a result of repeated blows to the victim’s skin.

Ms. Donnell wrote, “The injuries to this child’s thigh are indicative of a child who has been a victim of child physical abuse.”

 

 

Jessica Brown
Jessica Brown

