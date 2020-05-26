 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

14 Patients At Life Care Center Of Athens (Tn) Have Died Of Coronavirus

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Officials at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn., said 14 patients have now died of the coronavirus.

Jeffrey Ricks, executive director, said, "Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care if their condition requires a more acute setting.

"As of May 26, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:

-  All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.

-  Altogether, we have had 80 residents test positive for COVID-19; 19 residents have tested negative – a total of 99 residents.

-  65 COVID-19 positive residents are currently living and being cared for in our facility. They are in an isolation area and being cared for by a dedicated staff.

"As of May 26, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:

-  Testing has been made available to all associates. Altogether 52 associates have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty eight of these associates have recovered and returned to work, after meeting the strict CDC guidelines for doing so. 

-  84 associates have tested negative for COVID-19.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for their partnership and the support they’ve provided. We will continue to follow their guidance, along with guidelines offered by the CDC.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we’ve received from the Athens community. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."


15 People Killed In Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

Jamie McAloon Leaving McKamey Animal Center; Search On For New Executive Director

Students For New Harrison Elementary Will Initially Meet At Old School And Hillcrest


Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center has announced a national search for a new Executive Director following the departure of Jamie McAloon, set to occur in August 2020. The board of directors has launched ... (click for more)

The new STEAM designated Harrison Elementary is opening for the 2020-2021 school year, but it will be at two campuses initially due to construction delays at the new school site. Construction ... (click for more)



15 People Killed In Memorial Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes In Georgia

Troopers and local law enforcement investigated 13 fatal traffic crashes resulting in 15 deaths across Georgia during the Memorial Day holiday travel period. The 78-hour holiday period began on Friday, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State troopers investigated 317 traffic crashes that resulted in 188 injuries. Troopers also investigated nine fatal ... (click for more)

Jamie McAloon Leaving McKamey Animal Center; Search On For New Executive Director

McKamey Animal Center has announced a national search for a new Executive Director following the departure of Jamie McAloon, set to occur in August 2020. The board of directors has launched a search committee and has secured the services of Adisa Group, headed up by Laura Maloney, former CEO of the Humane Society of The United States. Officials said, "Ms. McAloon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Memorial Day Remembrance 2020

Perhaps the terrible toll that has engulfed the greater world community due to the black wave known as COVID 19 brings about an urgent sense of reflection and recollection on the true meaning of Memorial Day. One of the earliest commentaries was provided by Frederick Douglass at Arlington National Cemetery on Decoration Day 1871. He would extol to the crowd to never forget ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: For Grins & Giggles

We know from many previous experiences that “An Idle Mind Is The Devil’s Workshop.” We also know that not one person in our nation could have been better prepared than our leaders from both parties in this COVID-19 pandemic. Guffaw and cackle all you want but I promise not a person in our state would pick you over Governor Bill Lee. It is terribly disappointing that every day somebody ... (click for more)

Sports

Fulmer Issues Statement On SEC Decision To Allow Return To Activity By Student-Athletes

Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer provided the following response to the SEC decision to allow student-athletes to return to campuses: Southeastern Conference leadership on Friday voted to allow voluntary, in-person athletics activities on league campuses starting Monday, June 8. Each SEC institution will make localized decisions regarding when and how student-athletes ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Baseball And Memorial Day

Memorial Day 2020 is in the books and it was one of the very best holidays I have ever spent. All of my kids and grandkids came to our house. They swam from noon until after 8 p.m., hardly getting out of the pool to eat at all. My son Davey has become quite the chef and he prepared smoked chickens and ribs on the smoker. My daughter Christi made her usual fabulous dishes including ... (click for more)


