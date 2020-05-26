14 Patients At Life Care Center Of Athens (Tn) Have Died Of Coronavirus

Officials at Life Care Center of Athens, Tn., said 14 patients have now died of the coronavirus.

Jeffrey Ricks, executive director, said, "Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care if their condition requires a more acute setting.

"As of May 26, here is the latest update regarding residents and COVID-19 in our facility:

- All our residents have been tested for COVID-19. All residents – whether they have tested positive or negative – are checked multiple times a day for symptoms or changes in condition. If a resident who tested negative begins showing any symptom that could be associated with COVID-19, the resident is retested.

- Altogether, we have had 80 residents test positive for COVID-19; 19 residents have tested negative – a total of 99 residents.

- 65 COVID-19 positive residents are currently living and being cared for in our facility. They are in an isolation area and being cared for by a dedicated staff.

"As of May 26, here is the latest update regarding staff and COVID-19 in our facility:

- Testing has been made available to all associates. Altogether 52 associates have tested positive for COVID-19. Thirty eight of these associates have recovered and returned to work, after meeting the strict CDC guidelines for doing so.

- 84 associates have tested negative for COVID-19.

"Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive. We are thankful for their partnership and the support they’ve provided. We will continue to follow their guidance, along with guidelines offered by the CDC.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We are grateful for the outpouring of love we’ve received from the Athens community. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19."