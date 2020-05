Overnight Camps Can Resume, Guidelines Also Issued On Higher Education

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Thursday that overnight camps can now resume activities with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

Camps should consider additional pre-screening measures, limit mixing or rotating campers and staff assigned to cabins or residences, stagger daily activities and continue to practice sanitary actions and social distancing among other measures, it was stated.

Those guideline can be found at this link.

https://www.tn.gov/governor/ covid-19/economic-recovery/ summer-day-camps-guidelines. html

Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group issued new guidelines today also for higher education under the Tennessee Pledge. Since the state began its measured reopening in late April, nearly every industry is now able to resume business in some capacity with specific recommendations to preserve and protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans, officials said.

“We’re able to continue reopening our state thanks to the sustained efforts by Tennesseans to social distance and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Lee. “It’s important we continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of our neighbors, while recognizing and honoring the need for Tennesseans to get back to work and support their families.”

Previously released summer camp guidance has been expanded to address the safe reopening of overnight camps. The Economic Recovery Group recommends additional protective measures for residential camps, including thorough pre-screening measures, limited mixing of campers and staff and modified sleeping arrangements, among a number of additional efforts to protect campers and staff.



Newly released Higher Ed guidelines recommend a number of safety precautions to protect staff and students. Recommendations to Tennessee colleges and universities include establishing policies for on-campus housing, how to isolate and care for sick students and staff, limiting number of attendees for in-person classes, and other measures. This guidance was created by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission in partnership with state colleges and universities and related associations and the Unified Command.

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for:

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.