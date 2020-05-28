 Thursday, May 28, 2020 83.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Overnight Camps Can Resume, Guidelines Also Issued On Higher Education

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced Thursday that overnight camps can now resume activities with updated guidelines while still practicing social distancing.

The Hamilton County Health Department is ordering the expanded operations based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee through the Tennessee Pledge.

Camps should consider additional pre-screening measures, limit mixing or rotating  campers and staff assigned to cabins or residences, stagger daily activities and continue to practice sanitary actions and social distancing among other measures, it was stated. 

Those guideline can be found at this link.

https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/summer-day-camps-guidelines.html

Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group issued new guidelines today also for higher education under the Tennessee Pledge.

Since the state began its measured reopening in late April, nearly every industry is now able to resume business in some capacity with specific recommendations to preserve and protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans, officials said.

 

“We’re able to continue reopening our state thanks to the sustained efforts by Tennesseans to social distance and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Lee.  “It’s important we continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of our neighbors, while recognizing and honoring the need for Tennesseans to get back to work and support their families.”

 

Previously released summer camp guidance has been expanded to address the safe reopening of overnight camps. The Economic Recovery Group recommends additional protective measures for residential camps, including thorough pre-screening measures, limited mixing of campers and staff and modified sleeping arrangements, among a number of additional efforts to protect campers and staff.

 

Newly released Higher Ed guidelines recommend a number of safety precautions to protect staff and students. Recommendations to Tennessee colleges and universities include establishing policies for on-campus housing, how to isolate and care for sick students and staff, limiting number of attendees for in-person classes, and other measures. This guidance was created by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission in partnership with state colleges and universities and related associations and the Unified Command.

 

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for:

 

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.

 

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.

 


May 28, 2020

Governor Bill Lee Appoints Kristi Davis To Tennessee Court Of Appeals

May 28, 2020

Orange Grove's Camp Double G Canceled

May 28, 2020

Alabama Has 5,225 Coronavirus Cases In Last 2 Weeks;


Governor Bill Lee Appoints Kristi Davis To Tennessee Court Of Appeals

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Grand Division to fill the Honorable Charles D. Susano, Jr.’s vacancy. “Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” said Governor Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve ... (click for more)

Orange Grove's Camp Double G Canceled

In June of 1958 the first session of Camp Double G in Soddy Daisy opened for children attending Orange Grove through the generosity of the Gordon Street family. The Camp has operated each summer since then enrolling campers with disabilities under the watchful eyes and supports of counselors from the area who were and are, students, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors, teachers, ... (click for more)

Departure Of Drs. Gruver, Devlin Is Disturbing

The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing. They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients. Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


