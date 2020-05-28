 Thursday, May 28, 2020 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

County Unemployment Rates Reach Historic Highs Across Tennessee

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Statistics released on Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development show a staggering increase in unemployment for each of Tennessee’s 95 counties in April as many businesses closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The unprecedented and historic spike in unemployment impacted some counties more drastically than others, but no area of Tennessee escaped the pandemic’s effect on the state’s workforce.

Fayette County had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in April.

At 9.4%, the county’s rate increased by 6.1 percentage points when compared to its revised March rate of 3.3%

Weakley County had the second-lowest unemployment rate for the month at 9.6%, followed by Hardeman County at 9.7%.

Fayette, Weakley, and Hardeman were the only counties in the state with unemployment rates below 10% in April.

Sevier County recorded Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate for the month. The county’s new jobless figure of 29.5% represents a staggering spike of 26 percentage points when compared to its revised March rate of 3.5%.

Neighboring Cocke County had the second-highest jobless rate in April at 25.6%, a 20.9 percentage point increase from the previous month. Grundy County ranked third-highest with a rate of 25.3%, which is a 21.1 percentage point spike when compared to March’s rate.

When comparing Tennessee’s three largest cities, Nashville had the highest unemployment rate in April. The city’s rate of 15.9% is a 13.5 percentage point increase over its revised March rate of 2.4%. Memphis recorded a rate of 14.3%, a spike of 10.1 percentage points from the previous month, and Knoxville’s April rate of 14.7% is an 11.8 percentage point jump.

Statewide, unemployment reached a historic high in April. The seasonally adjusted rate of 14.7% surpassed the previous all-time high figure of 12.9% in January 1983.

Unlike the statewide unemployment rate, county unemployment statistics are not seasonally adjusted.

A complete in-depth analysis of unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s counties is available here.

Tennesseans can currently find over 175,000 new employment opportunities on the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov. They will also find information about job training, resume writing, and a variety of other job search assistance available at no cost.

The state of Tennessee will release statewide unemployment rate for May 2020 on Thursday, June 18, at 1:30 p.m. CT.


May 28, 2020

State Readies Nashville Alternate Care Site As Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Treatment Resource

May 28, 2020

Governor Lee Releases Overview Of COVID-19 Actions Taken Since January

May 28, 2020

Chief Roddy Tweet On George Floyd Case Goes Viral


Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group finalized plans on Thursday to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion St., to increase hospital capacity in ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an overview of administrative actions taken to address the public health and economic crisis created by COVID-19. He said, “While the last 12 weeks ... (click for more)

A tweet by Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy commenting on the George Floyd case in Minnesota has gone viral. His condemnation of the actions of the officers involved has over 350,000 likes. ... (click for more)



State Readies Nashville Alternate Care Site As Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Treatment Resource

Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group finalized plans on Thursday to establish an alternate care site at Metro Nashville General Hospital, 1818 Albion St., to increase hospital capacity in Middle Tennessee for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. “We have put in place a critical resource to meet local, COVID-19 patient care needs if required,” said Commissioner Lisa Piercey, ... (click for more)

Governor Lee Releases Overview Of COVID-19 Actions Taken Since January

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released an overview of administrative actions taken to address the public health and economic crisis created by COVID-19. He said, “While the last 12 weeks have created unprecedented challenges for our state, our early preparations and the committed efforts of Tennesseans continue to put our state in a very fortunate position. We will continue ... (click for more)

Opinion

Departure Of Drs. Gruver, Devlin Is Disturbing

The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing. They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients. Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Sports

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


