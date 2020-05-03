3 More Die In Georgia From Coronavirus; 28,602 Total Cases

Georgia state health officials on Sunday said there have been 1,177 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, three more since Saturday.

The confirmed cases are now at 28,602, up by 270 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations are at 5,393, up four since Saturday.

Whitfield County now has 118 cases, up one from Saturday, and remains at four deaths.



Walker County is reporting 60 cases and no deaths. Dade County remains at 16 cases, and remains at one death.

Catoosa County remains at 51 and no deaths, and Chattooga County remains with 16 cases and two deaths.

Bartow County south of Chattanooga at Cartersville remains at 324 cases and 31 deaths from the virus.

Floyd County (Rome) has a total of 145 cases, and remains at 11 deaths.

Gordon County (Calhoun) remains at 113 cases and 12 deaths.

The cases remain centered around the Atlanta area, with Fulton County with 2,973. There have been 122 coronavirus deaths in Fulton County. Cobb County has 1,762 cases and 96 deaths. There are now 2,180 cases in Dekalb County (Decatur) with 52 deaths. Gwinnett County has increased to 1,970 cases and 58 deaths.

Dougherty County (Albany) has no change with 1,534 cases and 124 deaths.