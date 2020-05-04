 Monday, May 4, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County School Board Votes 6-3 To Put Additional $1.8 Million Into Fund Balance

Monday, May 4, 2020

The County School Board, citing the damaging effect the coronavirus shutdown may have on government revenues, voted 6-3 on Monday night to put $1.8 million into fund balance.

Kathy Lennon, Jenny Hill and Tiffanie Robinson voted no. They wanted to put the amount, plus withdrawing a previous $1 million recently put in fund balance, so teachers could get step pay increases. That costs $2.8 million.

Voting in favor of a motion by board member Joe Smith were Rhonda Thurman, Tucker McClendon, Steve Highlander, Karitsa Jones and Chairman Joe Wingate.

The board had approved a $417 million budget last Thursday, then was told by County Finance Director Albert Kiser that it needed another $1.8 million to meet the maintenance of effort standard. In Tennessee, maintenance of effort laws ensure that local funds budgeted for schools do not decrease as state funding for schools increases.

Ms. Hill said the step increases are "part of the normal process of pay within the career of an educator."

Ms. Robinson said she earlier vowed her support for the step increases and was not going back on it.

Ms. Lennon said a vote for the step increases meant, "We are just holding the line on what we said we would do for them."

Mr. Smith said millions of Tennesseans are out of work and revenues may be low at both the state and local levels.

Ms. Thurman made a motion to put the extra $2.8 million into deferred maintenance, but that did not get a second.

She hit the idea of "teacher raises at a time when many people in the private sector don't even have jobs." Saying some who used to live near the central office "don't even have homes. They don't have toys. We dadgum ought to be ashamed of ourselves talking about teacher raises now."

She added, "I represent the taxpayers. Teachers don't work any harder than anybody else."

Mr. McClendon said he wanted to support the step increases, but he said he was concerning that governments may be facing deep cuts.

He said all the other large county governments in Tennessee are forecasting major revenue reductions, yet Hamilton County is not calling for cuts. He said he is "baffled that we are not getting more guidance from the county on what we can expect."


May 4, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 1,243; Cases Total 29,437

May 4, 2020

As Hamilton County Reopens, Health Administrator Urges Continued Caution; Becky Barnes: "The Virus Is Still Here"

May 4, 2020

Tennessee Coronavirus Deaths Rise By 9 To 219; Cases Go From 13,177 To 13,502; Hamilton County Has 1 More Case; Still No Increase In Deaths


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,243 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 66 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 29,437, ... (click for more)

As Hamilton County continues to reopen, Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes urged residents to take a “cautious” approach to reopening. She said residents need to follow guidelines such ... (click for more)

Tennessee coronavirus deaths are up nine since Sunday, rising to 219, according to state figures. Cases went to 13,502 - up from 13,177. Officials said 1,143 people have been hospitalized ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Climb To 1,243; Cases Total 29,437

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 1,243 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 66 more since Sunday. The confirmed cases are now at 29,437, up by 835 in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are at 5,537, up 144 since Sunday. Whitfield County now has 126 cases, up eight from Sunday, and has two more deaths, for a total of six. ... (click for more)

As Hamilton County Reopens, Health Administrator Urges Continued Caution; Becky Barnes: "The Virus Is Still Here"

As Hamilton County continues to reopen, Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes urged residents to take a “cautious” approach to reopening. She said residents need to follow guidelines such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining social distancing. Other guidelines have been laid out by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. She said, “Reopen responsibly” means ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: $1 Billion In One Month

According to the Tennessee Hospital Association, the state’s 144 member hospitals lost a billion dollars during just the month of April. Sure, it was because of the way COVID-19 has mauled the United States but what hit Tennessee hospitals far worse was the “virus of fear.” Erlanger had to cut emergency room staff because it turned into “the home of the lonely” – you wouldn’t go ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC Season Is Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC summer season has been cancelled based on the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s decision to suspend the season as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We went through all scenarios possible in order to get our players on the field this summer and complete a national season,” WPSL President Sean Jones said. “However, it became apparent that ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: UT Vol Mount Rushmores

Week number nine of self-quarantining is upon us. While things are slowly beginning to open up, my wife Shelia and I are committing to social distancing for a little longer. While I am writing this column for the chattanoogan.com , she is hard at work on her laptop helping students with everything from college applications to financial aid. I wrote several "Mount Rushmores" during ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors