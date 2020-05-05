Alexander Says COVID-19 Testing Offered For Members Of Congress Should Be Accepted

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday said members of Congress should be tested for COVID-19 as President Trump offered.



“With the increasing number of diagnostic tests available, I expect attitudes to change quickly about accepting the president’s offer to test members of Congress for COVID-19, especially as the House of Representatives comes back to work. From a public health point of view, this is not mostly about protecting members of Congress," Senator Alexander said. "It is about protecting the people members might infect. Bringing 100 or 535 members from across the country to Washington, D.C.—a coronavirus hotspot—and then sending them home each weekend creates a highly efficient virus spreading machine. You would have to hire an army of public health workers to track and test all of those people that members of Congress might infect, not to mention their staffs and other Capitol workers. The country will soon be able to test two million Americans each week. This is enough to test 535 members of Congress each week before they go home to make sure they don’t spread the disease from a virus hotspot into every section of the country.”



Senator Alexander serves as chairman of the Senate’s health committee.