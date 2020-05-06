 Wednesday, May 6, 2020 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Economic Recovery Group Issues Guidelines For Recreation, Offices, Lodging, Construction And Manufacturing

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

As businesses reopen across the state, Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group released additional guidance on Wednesday for Recreation, Offices, Lodging, Construction and Manufacturing.

 

Small group, non-contact recreation businesses like bowling alleys, arcades, dance classes, water sports, mini-golf and more will be able to reopen Friday.

The Tennessee Pledge guidelines recommend capacity limits, spacing requirements, and frequent sanitization, among others. Larger venues and activities where social distancing is not feasible remain closed.

 

“As our testing capacity and contact tracing ability continues to improve, it’s time to get Tennesseans back to work safely and successfully,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “These guidelines were created in partnership with business leaders and health experts to preserve the progress we’ve made and protect the lives and livelihoods of Tennesseans.”

 

The guidance applies to 89 of the state’s 95 counties. Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan created individual plans in consultation with the State and local health departments to address the unique needs of those individual communities.

 

Most Lodging, Construction and Manufacturing businesses were considered essential under the governor’s executive orders, while Offices prepare for a return to work in the coming weeks. Guidance for those industries can be found at the following sites:

 

In addition to strict adherence to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, full guidelines for small group, non-contact recreation businesses are posted online at TNPledge.com and include:

 

Business Process Adaptations

  • Sanitize shared resources (such as throwing axes, bowling balls, rented shoes, and other equipment) after each use, and sanitize all high-traffic areas and high-touch surfaces (such as counters, check-out areas, keypads, restrooms) every two hours and when visibly dirty
  • Place hand sanitizer locations in high traffic areas, including check-in/out counters, lobbies, elevator areas, food services entrances, and meeting room entrances, if any
  • Use plastic shields or barriers between customers and employees at service counters, and clean such shields or barriers frequently (every two hours and when visibly dirty)
  • Use a clearly designated entrance and a separate clearly designated exit to maintain social distancing
  • Add social distancing “reminder” signs, such as floor decals and audio announcements to encourage customers to be mindful of maintaining 6-feet of distance
  • Remove all self-serve items on the premises (e.g., self-service bowling ball, golf club, and other selection stations); have staff provide such items to patrons directly
  • Limit self-service options (customer samples, communal packaging, food/beverages, etc.). For on-site food and beverage services, follow restaurant guidelines issued by Economic Recovery Group (see full Restaurant guidelines here)
  • Modify check-in and payment processes to observe social distancing and implement sanitization measures (e.g., no shared pens, use contact-less payments where possible)
  • Any youth or adult team leagues, activities, or sports should remain closed temporarily to discourage large gatherings (e.g., bowling leagues) (see Executive Order No. 30, as may be amended)
  • Any activities or areas that are likely to result in physical contact between individuals (e.g., laser tag venues) should be closed temporarily
  • Any common areas where social distancing is difficult or impossible to maintain (e.g., playgrounds, children’s “ball pits”) should be closed temporarily
  • Encourage parent / guardian supervision for all children when participating in recreational activities, and ensure that children are able to comply with applicable guidelines (e.g., social distancing, wear face coverings).  Note that cloth face coverings should NOT be put on babies and children under age two because of the danger of suffocation
  • Where possible, customers should be encouraged to schedule appointments or call-ahead reservations
  • Prohibit use of waiting areas to avoid congregation (e.g., could adopt such practices as notifying customers by call or text message)

 

Consumer Protection

  • Screen customers for illness upon entry to the facility
  • Customers should wear cloth face coverings according to CDC guidance
  • Limit the number of customers inside any facility at a given time for indoor activities to 50 percent or less of occupancy based on Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code.
  • Limit group sizes to ensure compliance with state and CDC social distancing guidelines (less than 10 persons):
    • For example: At bowling centers and mini-golf, limit customers per lane or group (e.g., no more than 6)
  • Adjust equipment layout and close or restrict access to equipment to maintain appropriate social distancing among customers (e.g., at least 6 feet of separation)
    • For example: in facilities that have lanes or stations, like bowling centers, golf driving ranges, or axe-throwing establishments, only open every other lane or station
    • For example: in arcades, limit the number of games so that each game can be spaced more than 6 feet apart
    • For example: in climbing gyms, only open a portion of climbing paths to customers
  • Avoid combining persons or small groups with other non-related or non-associated persons or small groups, even if such combined group is less than 10 persons, unless appropriate social distancing can be maintained by the combined group
  • Require customers to use only one piece of equipment during their visit (e.g. one bowling ball, putter, or rafting oar)
  • Require customers to clean equipment they come in contact with using disinfecting wipes before and after each use
  • Keep doors and windows open where possible and secure to improve ventilation for indoor activities
  • Recommend that persons more vulnerable or at-risk for COVID-19 as identified by the CDC—including those who are over the age of 65 or those who have severe underlying medical conditions—take extra precaution or refrain from use of the facility during initial phases of re-opening

 

Employee Protection

  • Screen and temperature-check all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms
  • Employees should increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing. Change any protective garments on a regular basis and sanitize reusable garments such as aprons or smocks at least once per day
  • Employees should wear a cloth face covering (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC; if masks become wet or visibly dirty, the mask should be replaced
  • All employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary. If appropriate for the service provided, gloves are recommended and should be discarded after each customer. The use of gloves should not be considered a replacement for frequent handwashing
  • Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas (e.g., door handles, counter space, light switches, tools and instruments) at least every two hours and when visibly dirty

 

View the full guidance here.

 

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.


May 6, 2020

Police Blotter: Man On Foust Street Waving Gun Says It Is Only A BB Pistol; Evidence Murky On Dollar General Heist

May 6, 2020

Free COVID-19 Testing Available In Catoosa County

May 6, 2020

4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Repairs


Police responded to 1700 Foust St. An anonymous person called in for a black male wearing all black with a backpack walking on Foust Street waving a pistol in the air. An officer spoke with Torey ... (click for more)

People who live in the Northwest Georgia community will be offered free COVID-19 testing at the Catoosa County Senior Center on May 8 and May 15. The tests are for people who have been screened ... (click for more)

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed on Thursday through Saturday, due to bridge repairs. The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit. ... (click for more)



Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Freedom Isn’t Free

I was drawn to a guest opinion that appeared in the Nashville Tennessean and written by an Army battalion chaplain. Captain Malcolm Rios is currently stationed at Camp Zama, an Army Garrison located in the cities of Zama and Sagamihara, in Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan (about 25 miles southwest of Tokyo). What struck me is Captain Rios is watching us from afar and sees a lot of us ... (click for more)

Sports

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)


