 Thursday, May 7, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Governor Lee Extends Authority For Electronic Meetings Until June 30

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Governor Bill Lee has issued Executive Order 16 authorizing state, county, and municipal governing bodies to continue to meet and conduct business electronically.

That Executive Order had been set to expire on May 18.

On Thursday, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 34 extending the provisions of Executive Order 16 until 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2020.

The City Council, County Commission and County School Board are among local governmental bodies that have been meeting electronically due to the coronavirus.

•  Executive Order 34

https://t.e2ma.net/click/7cj12c/frnkm/r4xev


May 7, 2020

Alexander Says All Roads Back To Work And Back To School Lead Through Testing

May 7, 2020

Outdoor Shooting And Training Range Proposed For Ooltewah

May 7, 2020

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 1-7


Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Thursday said “all roads back to work and back to school lead through testing.” Senator Alexander made his remarks during the Senate health ... (click for more)

An outdoor shooting and training range is being proposed on just over four acres at Ooltewah. David Ferguson is making the request for the site at 10335 Highway 58. The application will ... (click for more)

Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for May 1-7: 05-01-20 Pesnell, Richard Allen, 32, of 2301 Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of theft by shoplifting. 05-05-20 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Alexander Says All Roads Back To Work And Back To School Lead Through Testing

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Thursday said “all roads back to work and back to school lead through testing.” Senator Alexander made his remarks during the Senate health committee hearing—“Shark Tank: New Tests for COVID-19”—which featured testimony from Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Dr. Gary Disbrow of the Biomedical ... (click for more)

Outdoor Shooting And Training Range Proposed For Ooltewah

An outdoor shooting and training range is being proposed on just over four acres at Ooltewah. David Ferguson is making the request for the site at 10335 Highway 58. The application will go to the Planning Commission on Monday. The final decision is by the County Commission. If one is granted, the special permit may be revoked by the Hamilton County Mayor, Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Opinion

Rhonda Thurman: Schools Should Put Any Extra Money Into Maintenance; This Is Not The Time For Raises - And Response

On April 30, the School Board voted 6-3 to approve a revised $417 million budget. The budget was revised to cut over $3 million from the original $420 budget request. Those cuts included $2.8 million in step increases for teachers, $300,000 in 2 Central office positions, $600,000 to continue our current custodial contract (instead of putting it out for bids), canceling maintenance ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Fastest 2 Minutes

For 25 straight years, on this very day, I would make my way to a late breakfast at Churchill Downs where the post positions would be drawn on every Thursday morning for “The First Saturday in May.” Most never tasted the breakfast. They were too intent to study the draw, to see the odds that would immediately follow, knowing where the horses would be leaving the starting gate was ... (click for more)

Sports

Cougar's Britnay Gore Signs With Penn State

A mutual connection can change everything. That is certainly the case for Cleveland State sophomore Britnay Gore, who just signed with Penn State University on Friday after an incredible journey led her to play Power 5 basketball, the first player in the program to do so in nearly 25 years. When Gore moved to the United States from Antigua, Caribbean, she stayed with her uncle ... (click for more)

Amid Unique Circumstances 65 UT Athletes Graduate

Though circumstances related to the global coronavirus pandemic prevent standard commencement gatherings from taking place, Tennessee Athletics salutes its 65 spring/summer graduates who have completed their degree requirements. On Thursday, May 7, the university is hosting a redesigned commencement celebration virtually starting at 9 a.m. ET. The link to participate will ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors