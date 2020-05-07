Governor Lee Extends Authority For Electronic Meetings Until June 30

Governor Bill Lee has issued Executive Order 16 authorizing state, county, and municipal governing bodies to continue to meet and conduct business electronically.

That Executive Order had been set to expire on May 18.



On Thursday, Governor Lee issued Executive Order 34 extending the provisions of Executive Order 16 until 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2020.



The City Council, County Commission and County School Board are among local governmental bodies that have been meeting electronically due to the coronavirus.



• Executive Order 34