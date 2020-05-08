 Friday, May 8, 2020 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Lavante Fitten, 23, Arrested On Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase

Friday, May 8, 2020
Lavante Fitten, 23, was arrested Wednesday evening after leading authorities on a high-speed chase originating in Bradley County.

At approximately 6:45 p.m on Wednesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Fugitive Division personnel were advised Cleveland Police personnel were in pursuit of a white Dodge Journey traveling south on I-75 into Hamilton County driven by a  kidnapping suspect, Lavante Fitten.

HCSO patrol units joined the pursuit near the 700 block of I-75 South and then continued north on Hwy 153. The vehicle subsequently exited onto Bonny Oaks Drive traveling west until it made a sudden turn into Hillcrest Elementary School. Once on school property, the vehicle then exited the property on the south end through the playground fence and the field around the school walking track.

Once on the other side of the of the Elementary School walking track, Fitten continued to drive up the hill towards homes on Kayla Circle where he struck the side of an occupied home, essentially disabling the vehicle, whereupon he was taken into custody. 

At times, Fitten exceeded 100 mph during the chase, swerved towards and deliberately struck HCSO vehicles in attempts to disable patrol units as well as assault deputies.  

Currently, Fitten is being charged with the following:

·       Domestic assault (x2)

·       Vandalism/malicious mischief

·       Harassment

·       Theft of property over $10,000

·       Traffic control signals violation

·       Reckless endangerment

·       Evading arrest

·       Possession of controlled substance

·       Aggravated assault

·       Reckless driving

·       Aggravated burglary (occupied habitation)

·       Rape (attempted)

·       Domestic assault

·       Theft of property

Additional charges may be pending.

Assisting in the pursuit, capture, and subsequent crash investigations of Fitten were units with the Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.


