Man, 33, Shot And Killed In Harrison On Friday Night

A man, 33, was shot and killed in Harrison on Friday night.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Teakwood Drive.
He had been shot several times.
May 8, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL
6616 DENBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STATUTORY
He had been shot several times.
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 1,399 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus, 49 more since Thursday. Most are in the Atlanta area, where the
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BONDS, LADARRIUS CARNELL
6616 DENBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STATUTORY RAPE
---
BROWN, AARON DEWAINE
2127 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
Resuming vehicle emissions testing currently is a more efficient way of spreading disease than even the Chinese could imagine.
Taking a single emissions employee, who is now presumed to be a health and hygiene expert, and putting them at the steering wheel of hundreds of cars and drivers each week seems highly contrary to the public interest in having their safety and health
First, a public service announcement of sorts; yesterday America had reached over 78,000 deaths from the coronavirus and, ironically, that's about the same number that opioids kill every year in the United States. Our nation is doing a good job cracking down on prescription over-use but as we eliminate abuse of legal opioids, the needy turn to illegal drugs, street drugs, which
Chattanooga Mocs Head Men’s Basketball Coach Lamont Paris announced the second student-athlete addition to the 2020-21 roster Friday afternoon with the signing of KC Hankton. Hankton is a transfer from St. Louis in the Atlantic 10. The period began with three-year James Madison starter Darius Banks signing for his senior season in the Scenic City.
Hankton is a rising junior.
Cleveland State’s Za’kkria Robinson has signed to continue her basketball career with Point University, an NAIA school in Point, Georgia.
Two years ago Cougars' head coach Evelyn Thompson received a phone call about a "smart, hardworking girl who deserved an opportunity" to play basketball at the collegiate level. Head coach Shayne Morin and assistant coach Courtney Braxton at