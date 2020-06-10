 Wednesday, June 10, 2020 89.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Blackburn, Cotton Introduce Resolution Calling For Justice For George Floyd, Opposing 'Defund The Police'

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) introduced a resolution calling for justice for George Floyd and opposing recent calls to defund the police. Senators Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) are original cosponsors of the resolution. Today, Senator Cotton plans to ask the Senate to pass the resolution by Unanimous Consent.

The full text of the resolution can be found below.

Whereas a free society depends on the rule of law, which is the foundation for the preservation of public order, peace, and individual rights;

Whereas the United States has a troubled history of racism that includes slavery, the terror of lynch mobs, segregation, and Jim Crow, and that history leaves the United States with important work to accomplish;

Whereas the just and unbiased enforcement of the rule of law and the protection of innocent individuals against lawbreakers is the essential function of government at the local, State, and Federal levels;

Whereas the law enforcement profession is inherently dangerous, and police officers risk their lives every day;

Whereas, in 2019, 89 Federal, State, local, and Tribal law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty;

Whereas law enforcement officers are entrusted by the public to uphold the law;

Whereas law enforcement officers who abuse their positions, engage in corruption, employ excessive force, or exhibit bias betray the public trust and undermine the rule of law;

Whereas the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of law enforcement was a horrific act that violated the public trust and was inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers;

Whereas the law enforcement officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been terminated from their positions and charged with crimes relating to their conduct and their contribution to the death of George Floyd;

Whereas good law enforcement cannot exist without accountability and justice;

Whereas understaffed police departments and undertrained police officers increase the risk of encounters that result in the use of force, including unjustifiable or excessive force; and

Whereas defunding the police would leave police departments understaffed and undertrained, while also increasing the risk of violent crime to the communities of the United States, especially vulnerable communities: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) calls for justice for George Floyd; and

(2) opposes efforts to defund the police.


June 10, 2020

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

June 10, 2020

Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus

June 10, 2020

Hamilton County Has 89 More Coronavirus Cases; Deaths Remain At 19; Nashville Has 6 Additional Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 1,645. There have been no new reported deaths from the virus, for a total of 19 in the county. However, the number of coronavirus patients in the Intensive Care Units of Chattanooga hospitals remains at 18. The state reported 14 more deaths from the virus, bringing

Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus

Walker County Has First Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 44 More Deaths From Virus

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,329 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 44 more since Tuesday. The confirmed cases are now at 53,980 - up from 53,249 - an increase of 731. Hospitalizations are at 8,974 - up 102 since Tuesday. Whitfield County has 11 new cases for a total of 520, and nine deaths. Officials said

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

Chattanooga Needs Adequate, Efficient And Affordable Public Transportation

I've been listening to the City Council meeting, where I heard many speakers address the need for better public transportation in Chattanooga. Until fairly recently, I had few dealings with public transportation. When a friend found himself without a vehicle for an extended period of time, I became educated about just how difficult it can be to make use of CARTA to accomplish even

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

Roy Exum: What! On The Same Day?

I'll be the first to admit there are more things happening in the crazy world than I can get my arms around. My latest anomaly comes from the heart of America's tinderbox – Minneapolis – where the City Council just voted by majority to "dismantle" the police department while, just down the hall, Mayor Jacob Frey was putting the finishing touches on a $55 million emergency "disaster"

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining.

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he's a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called 'Talon GC'), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in


