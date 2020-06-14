Man, 26, Shot On Fagan Street Early Saturday Morning

A man, 26, was shot early Saturday morning on Fagan Street.

At approximately 5:27 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after being notified of a party there who had been shot. The victim had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that 4405 Fagan Street was the location of occurrence and secured the scene.Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.