Nashville Man, 67, Arrested In Chattanooga After Making Plans To Meet 13-Year-Old Boy For Sex

A 67-year-old Nashville man has been arrested in Chattanooga after making plans to come here for sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Donald Eugene Fisher was actually corresponding with a member of the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Fisher was charged in Federal Court with attempted enticement of a minor and commission of an offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

Fisher was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County in 2004.

The Task Force member said he corresponded with Fisher over the Internet from May 13 until he came to Chattanooga on June 13 and was promptly arrested. The agent portrayed himself as a 12-year-old boy who was about to turn 13.

Fisher arrived with a birthday present, cake and sexual paraphernalia.