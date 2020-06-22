Downtown Chattanooga Alliance Says Its Aim Has Always Been To Make Downtown More Inclusive

 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, June 22, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

The executive director of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance (formerly Business Improvement District) said, "The Alliance's mission has always been to include and welcome everyone downtown and in light of the recent events, the Board  of Directors and I wanted to affirm that publicly."

 

Steve Brookes said the board has been “pleased” with the protests, and they believe the organizers have protested and voiced their opinions in a “positive way.”

 

The group released a statement about their stance on the protests and demonstrations happening in Chattanooga.

These protests about racial inequality began after George Floyd’s police-related death by a Minneapolis officer.

 

It says, “The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance supports the Black, Brown and underrepresented

communities and stands against social injustice. Downtown is a place for everyone to live,

work and enjoy. We are impressed and proud of the organizers, leaders, and participants

for the peaceful protests that have taken place at Miller Park and around our district. The

courage, messages, and restraint displayed are a model for others to follow throughout our

country and across the world.

 

"We heard from the community that the creation of the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance

would create a downtown that is not inclusive for everyone. As some refer to this time in

our country's history as the 'Great Reset', we believe this an opportunity to create a highly

diverse community plan that will lead to a more inclusive downtown. This is an

opportunity to change policy and look at a new approach to fund affordability.

 

"The Downtown Chattanooga Alliance believes our actions will speak louder than words.

Our belief is a healthy downtown leads to healthy neighborhoods and healthy

neighborhoods lead to a healthy downtown. We cannot be successful without each other

and this is an opportunity for us to listen and work together.”

 

In other action, the group's board of directors has still not reached a decision on whether four non-profits should be exempt from assessments.

 

Also, Mr. Brookes said he is working on a policy and procedures document that the Board of Directors, which he also said will be shared with the Block by Block vendor of the ambassador program.

 

He said, “The document will involve communication before, during, and after an event to our members, but also with the city. It will also have the role the ambassador will play in regards to cleaning and hospitality before, during and after the event.”

 


