 Tuesday, June 23, 2020 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic.
 
Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during a Senate health committee hearing at which former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist testified about his calls 15 years ago for Congress to prepare for a pandemic.
 
Witnesses testified as to how the federal government, states, hospitals and health care providers should prepare for another wave of COVID-19 and future pandemics, based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and the past 20 years of pandemic planning.
 
“While the nation is in the midst of responding to COVID-19, the United States Congress should take stock now of what parts of the local, state, and federal response worked, what could work better and how, and be prepared to pass legislation this year to better prepare for the next pandemic, which will surely come,” Senator Alexander continued.
 
On June 9, Chairman Alexander released “Preparing for the Next Pandemic,” a white paper outlining five recommendations for Congress to prepare Americans for the next pandemic:
 
1.
Tests, Treatments, and Vaccines – Accelerate Research and Development;
2.  Disease Surveillance – Expand Ability to Detect, Identify, Model, and Track Emerging Infectious Diseases;
3.  Stockpiles, Distribution, and Surges – Rebuild and Maintain Federal and State Stockpiles and Improve Medical Supply Surge Capacity and Distribution;
4.  Public Health Capabilities – Improve State and Local Capacity to Respond; and
5.  Who Is on the Flagpole? – Improve Coordination of Federal Agencies During a Public Health Emergency.
 
Senator Alexander has invited comments, responses and any additional recommendations on the white paper to be submitted by Friday, June 26 for the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions to consider.
 
“Looking at lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis thus far, many of the challenges Congress has worked to address during the last 20 years still remain,” Senator Alexander continued. “Additionally, COVID-19 has exposed some gaps that had not been previously identified. These include unanticipated shortages of testing supplies and sedative drugs, which are necessary to use ventilators for COVID-19 patients.
 
“Memories fade and attention moves quickly to the next crisis. That makes it imperative that Congress act on needed changes this year in order to better prepare for the next pandemic. I look forward to hearing from our witnesses today and I also appreciate the feedback we are receiving on the white paper. I have set a deadline for June 26 on that feedback so the committee has time to draft and pass legislation this year.”

June 23, 2020

More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

June 23, 2020

Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

June 23, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic. Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEELER, KELLY LYNN 6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ASSAULT --- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

More Inmates And Jail Staff In Bradley County Test A-Symptomatic Positive For COVID-19

All inmates at the Bradley County Jail have been offered testing for COVID-19, returning with 32 a-symptomatic positive test results. Additionally, seven corrections officers and one contracted employee have tested positive and will remain on medical leave until they are well and return with a negative COVID-19 test. Since June 10, when the first corrections officer tested ... (click for more)

Alexander Says Congress Should Act This Year To Prepare For Next Pandemic

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said Congress should act this year on “needed changes” to prepare for the next pandemic. Senator Alexander made his remarks Tuesday during a Senate health committee hearing at which former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist testified about his calls 15 years ago for Congress to prepare for a pandemic. Witnesses testified ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)

Owens Tops Mississippi Clash Worth $15,000

Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tn. built up a big enough lead over Georgian Shane Clanton Saturday night to earn the $15,000 payday for the "Clash at the Mag" feature with the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model series. Dropping back to third once during the 100 lapper race, when a slower race car stalled his momentum, Owens (# 20) rallied a few laps later and never looked back en-route to his 8th ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors