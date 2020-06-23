4th Street Under Highway 27 To Be Closed For Bridge Demolition Beginning Wednesday

4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed Wednesday through Friday, for bridge demolition.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction.
June 24, 2020
June 23, 2020
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARLOW, MATTHEW S
3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)
4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed Wednesday through Friday, for bridge demolition.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.
... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 2,688 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Monday.
The confirmed cases are now at 67,678 ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARLOW, MATTHEW S
3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST
298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting ... (click for more)
4th Street under Highway 27 will be closed Wednesday through Friday, for bridge demolition.
The Highway 27 southbound off-ramp to 4th Street will detour to the 6th Street exit.
View CDOT's map of road closures for full details and location of reported closures due to emergencies or construction. (click for more)
Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms.
Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)
In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week.
The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee.
Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)