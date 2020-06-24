 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 81.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Several County Commissioners Hit Arrington Arrest By County Deputies

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said Wednesday that a video of the arrest of a black male by white county deputies "made me deeply troubled and quite frankly mad as hell."

Deputies said they had to use a baton on Reginald Arrington Jr. after he would not comply with commands and tried to take control of an officer's gun.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston quickly dismissed charges against the Ohio man and said he was going to have the TBI look into the matter. Sheriff Jim Hammond said the DA acted too hastily and should have let the case go to court.

Commissioner Geter said the incident "reopened so many old wounds."

She added, "This video has yet again broken my heart. We simply cannot continue to do this."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "Black commissioners should not be the only ones speaking out against the racism that is going on."

He said he had stood beside Sheriff Hammond at the time of an earlier controversial videoed arrest. He said a report was promised but not given. And he said he was told an officer involved in still on the force.

Commissioner Mackey said, "There are a lot of people in the streets who are going to take advantage of this." 

Commissioner David Sharpe said the incident on Tuesday was "beyond my understanding. He was being beaten 25 times with a four-pound baton while being told to relax. This is unacceptable."

He said, "I didn't see any effort to de-accelerate this situation. If someone is walking on the wrong side of the road, tell them to walk on the right side of the road.

"We've got to do better. But do we want to do better?"

 


June 24, 2020

TBI Releases Annual Crime In Tennessee Report

June 24, 2020

2 Men Shot On Dee Drive Tuesday Evening

June 24, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released its 2019 'Crime in Tennessee' publication, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state's law enforcement

Two men, 28 and 33, were shot Tuesday evening on Dee Drive. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Dee Drive. As police

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.



Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


