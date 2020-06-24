Several County Commissioners Hit Arrington Arrest By County Deputies

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said Wednesday that a video of the arrest of a black male by white county deputies "made me deeply troubled and quite frankly mad as hell."

Deputies said they had to use a baton on Reginald Arrington Jr. after he would not comply with commands and tried to take control of an officer's gun.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston quickly dismissed charges against the Ohio man and said he was going to have the TBI look into the matter. Sheriff Jim Hammond said the DA acted too hastily and should have let the case go to court.

Commissioner Geter said the incident "reopened so many old wounds."

She added, "This video has yet again broken my heart. We simply cannot continue to do this."

Commissioner Warren Mackey said, "Black commissioners should not be the only ones speaking out against the racism that is going on."

He said he had stood beside Sheriff Hammond at the time of an earlier controversial videoed arrest. He said a report was promised but not given. And he said he was told an officer involved in still on the force.

Commissioner Mackey said, "There are a lot of people in the streets who are going to take advantage of this."

Commissioner David Sharpe said the incident on Tuesday was "beyond my understanding. He was being beaten 25 times with a four-pound baton while being told to relax. This is unacceptable."

He said, "I didn't see any effort to de-accelerate this situation. If someone is walking on the wrong side of the road, tell them to walk on the right side of the road.

"We've got to do better. But do we want to do better?"