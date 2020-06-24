AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 6/24/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
June 24, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,698 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 10 more since Tuesday.
The confirmed cases are now at 69,381 ... (click for more)
Senatorial candidate Manny Sethi opened his Chattanooga office on Wednesday afternoon, and did so flanked for former Congressman Zach Wamp. Dr. Sethi is attempting to fill the void left by the ... (click for more)
Two Chattanooga Police Officers resigned on Wednesday, while under administrative investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit. Jacob Lee’s and Jonathan Bradley’s ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,698 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 10 more since Tuesday.
The confirmed cases are now at 69,381 - up from 67,678 - an increase of 1,703.
Hospitalizations are at 10,313 - up 190 since Tuesday.
Whitfield County has 27 new cases for a total of 846, and 10 deaths. Officials said ... (click for more)
Senatorial candidate Manny Sethi opened his Chattanooga office on Wednesday afternoon, and did so flanked for former Congressman Zach Wamp. Dr. Sethi is attempting to fill the void left by the retiring Lamar Alexander, who has represented Tennessee since 2003. The orthopedic trauma surgeon is running against Bill Hagerty, who has an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Mr. Wamp ... (click for more)
Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms.
Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)
In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week.
The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)
This week the University of Cincinnati voted to remove former Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott's name from the school's baseball stadium. At the same time, officials at Florida State University in Tallahassee are looking into removing Doak Walker's name from that school's football stadium. It appears the " Black Lives Matter " movement is really beginning to take hold. Marge Schott's ... (click for more)