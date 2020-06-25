 Thursday, June 25, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Chattanooga State Announces Changes To Fall 2020 Semester

Thursday, June 25, 2020 - by Jennifer Cooper, Chattanooga State

Because of the potential for a COVID-19 resurgence in the fall, the faculty and staff at Chattanooga State are working on plans that ensure we can continue to deliver a quality educational experience for our students, while also protecting the safety, security, and health of our campus community. 

While the College is not changing the Fall 2020 calendar, based on guidance from the CDC and the State of Tennessee, the College has made the decision to modify instructional delivery for the fall 2020 semester, with course instruction being taught through virtual (synchronous), online (asynchronous), and/or hybrid methods.

Virtual: Courses are offered using a video conferencing service such as Teams, Zoom, or Webex to deliver live instruction at a specified time and day as listed in the fall schedule. Virtual is also called virtual synchronous, meaning a course has assigned days and times for when the class meets.   

Online: Traditional online courses do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time but are taught completely through the Chattanooga State Community College learning management system

(LMS). Online courses are also referred to as asynchronous.

Hybrid: Courses are offered part online (asynchronous) and/or part virtual (synchronous) instruction and part face-to-face instruction. The face-to-face instruction will be limited primarily to programs that have a strong hands-on component that cannot be delivered in a virtual environment. Dates for the on campus instruction will be listed in the course syllabus or course learning management system. 

This blend of instructional methods allows for flexibility and contingency planning in the fall, as well as helps to reduce the number of people on campus and allow for social distancing. Chattanooga State faculty are working now to determine the best option for each class. This will result in some changes to the fall course schedules. These changes will be communicated to students in the coming weeks.

Building upon the proven 20-plus year record of online teaching and learning success, Chattanooga State also will be expanding the number of fully online courses offered this fall through ChattState Online. Before the pandemic, ChattState Online offered more than 30 fully online degrees and certificates led by well-trained online instructors and provided a high-quality learning experience. In fact, nearly one-third of Chattanooga State students took one or more fully online courses before COVID-19. 

“It is our hope that by making these decisions now, we will have the time to build the appropriate resources to support our students, ensuring their experience this fall is positive,” said Dr. Elizabeth Norton, vice president of Academic Affairs. “We still have quite a bit of work to accomplish before we start classes on Aug. 24, and we will continue to keep our students informed as our plans evolve.”

Registration for the fall semester is open now. For more information, please call 697-4404 or visit chattanoogastate.edu/advising-registration. To learn more about ChattState Online, visit chattanoogastate.edu/chattstate-online.


June 25, 2020

Police Union Defends Actions Of Deputies In Arrington Arrest; Hit Action By DA Pinkston In Quickly Dismissing Charges

June 25, 2020

TDOT Contractor To Temporarily Close A Portion Of Tallant Road As Part Of The SR 317/Apison Pike Improvement Project In Collegedale, Hamilton County

June 25, 2020

Erlanger To Utilize Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center Services For Cancer Treatment


The Southeast regional director of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers on Thursday defended the sheriff’s deputies who are under scrutiny after video of their arrest of Reginald ... (click for more)

On Friday, June 26, 2020 at 6 p.m., contract crews will close a section of Tallant Road near Apison Pike in Collegedale to install a new sanitary sewer line crossing. The contractor will work ... (click for more)

Erlanger Health System CEO Will Jackson said Thursday that Erlanger will be using the services of the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center for cancer services. He said the move "will expand our ... (click for more)



Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Wrong Statue, Morons

I love statues and monuments. All kinds of them. When we would take vacations as the littlest boys, Dad taught us that every statue, every monument, was a clue that there is a fabulous story to go with it. I don’t care if the monument is of a white man, a black man, any woman, a Communist, a Cuban, an Indian chief, or my childhood favorite, the great train engineer Casey Jones. ... (click for more)

Mocs Set School Record With 195 Student-Athletes On SoCon Honor Roll

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga set a school record with 195 student-athletes earning a spot on the 2019-20 Southern Conference Honor Roll. UTC also set a record with 34 student-athletes posting an annual 4.0 GPA and 71 earning the SoCon Commissioner’s Medal. Despite having one of the smallest populations of overall student-athletes in the conference, UTC ... (click for more)

Lookouts Among Minor League Clubs Suing Insurance Companies For Not Paying Off On Business Interruption Policies

The Chattanooga Lookouts is among 15 minor league clubs suing insurance companies for failure to pay off claims on business interruption policies. The lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said the failure of baseball to get underway this season due to the coronavirus has caused "catastrophic financial losses" to the Minor League operations." The Lookouts have ... (click for more)


