 Sunday, June 28, 2020 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

Sunday, June 28, 2020

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side and airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center.

The suspect barricaded in a vehicle and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s / Crossville Police S.W.A.T. Team and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol closed down Chestnut Hill Road to all thru traffic. CCEMS and Cumberland County Fire was staged near the scene.

Negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect and finally after no success, S.W.A.T. deployed chemical weapons. Upon advancement to the vehicle to take the suspect into custody, the suspect was found to be deceased.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.


June 28, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 28, 2020

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

June 27, 2020

Tennessee Has 728 More Coronavirus Cases; Hamilton County Increases By 67


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged ... (click for more)

Coronavirus cases in Tennessee rose by 728, reaching 40,172, state health officials said Saturday. There were seven more deaths in the state. Officials said 66 more have been hospitalized ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARMOUR, MARCUS A 3929 MANOR RD, APT 211 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BEACH, CORTEZ MATTHEW PO BOX 3420 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: DOMESTIC ASSAULT DOMESTIC ASSAULT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY ... (click for more)

Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road. The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side and airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center. The suspect barricaded in a vehicle and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Hamilton County Schools Top Heavy? - And Response

Every two-year School Board election, and every year at Hamilton County budget approval time, the charge is always made that the Hamilton County Schools central office is top heavy, and that money should be taken from administrative budgets and given towards the classroom. This issue has never been resolved. The reason it has never been resolved is that there is no data to support ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Creek Has 2 Banks

The Tennessee River is 652 miles long and has three major tributaries, The Clinch, the Little Tennessee, aand the Hiwassee. In Paducah, Ky., the Tennessee becomes the largest tributary of the Ohio River, but this story isn’t about rivers. Instead, it’s about the indisputable fact that for over 652 miles there are two major things the each of these five rivers have in common: the ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Abby Bateman Named CoSIDA Academic All-American Third Team

Chattanooga graduate Abby Bateman was selected to the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Academic All-America Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced Thursday. Bateman, a two-time Academic All-American, is one of 11 repeats on the team. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in May with 4.0 grade point average in Marketing. ... (click for more)

CFC Practicing Hard For July 11 Tournament In Empty Stadium

The Chattanooga Football Club’s practices look a bit odd from far away. Players in red and blue kits darted around a collection of mannequins meant to simulate defenders. Coach Peter Fuller’s squad goes through COVID-proof drills, which mostly focused on team cohesion on the pitch. “It’s simulating the shape of an opponent, and we were mainly working on our shape and how we ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors