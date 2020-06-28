Cumberland County Deputy Shot; Suspect Killed Saturday Evening

A Cumberland County deputy was shot on Saturday at approximately 7:07 p.m., while responding to a suspicious person call at the 8000 block area of Chestnut Hill Road.

The deputy exchanged gunfire with an unnamed suspect and was wounded in the upper right side and airlifted by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center.

The suspect barricaded in a vehicle and The Cumberland County Sheriff’s / Crossville Police S.W.A.T. Team and Crisis Negotiators were deployed to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol closed down Chestnut Hill Road to all thru traffic. CCEMS and Cumberland County Fire was staged near the scene.

Negotiators made numerous attempts to make contact with the suspect and finally after no success, S.W.A.T. deployed chemical weapons. Upon advancement to the vehicle to take the suspect into custody, the suspect was found to be deceased.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.