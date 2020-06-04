 Thursday, June 4, 2020 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group Updates Guidance For Close Contact Businesses, Exercise Facilities, Recreation And Adds Community Events Guidance

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group continues to advance the state’s reopening plan, issuing updated guidelines today for close contact service businesses, exercise facilities and recreation activities under the Tennessee Pledge. In addition, the ERG added recommendations for large community events to the previously issued guidance for attractions and large venues. Events like fairs, festivals, expos and parades may be held in accordance with social distancing guidelines, and the ERG has provided additional recommendations to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.

“Thanks to the continued hard work of Tennesseans and business owners operating responsibly, we’re able to further reopen our state’s economy,” said Governor Bill Lee. “These new guidelines provide useful information so that we can enjoy the events that connect us to our neighbors and communities, and allow businesses to operate in a way that protects the wellbeing of their customers and employees.”

Updated guidelines for close contact services, exercise facilities and recreation activities now focus on social distancing measures rather than strict capacity limits. In addition, the guidelines for close contact businesses also provide guidance for resuming certain services that require the removal of face-coverings.

ERG also expanded guidance for attractions and large venues to include recommendations for large community events such as fairs and festivals. To protect Tennesseans from the spread of COVID-19, venues should implement measures to encourage social distancing, reduce occupancy and crowd density, encourage the use of cloth face coverings and increase sanitization.

Full guidelines can be found on TNpledge.com for:

·         Close Contact Businesses

·         Exercise Facilities

·         Non-contact Recreation

·         Attractions, Large Venues and Large Community Events

Six counties – Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan – may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.

The Economic Recovery Group (ERG), composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector, is crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening. The industry representatives participating in the ERG collectively represent over 140,000 Tennessee businesses that employ over 2.5M Tennesseans. More information about ERG is available here.


June 4, 2020

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 34 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Park Avenue at 4 a.m. on Thursday. First arriving crews reported visible flames coming from the single-story brick structure. ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Beer Board met Thursday morning for the first time since March 5 with a virtual Zoom meeting. A new requirement for getting a beer license has gone into effect during the interval. ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 34 More Die From Coronavirus; 953 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 2,147 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 34 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 49,847 - up from 48,894 - an increase of 953. Hospitalizations are at 8,557 - up 138 since Wednesday. Whitfield County has 19 new cases for a total of 427, and still seven deaths. Officials ... (click for more)

Home On Park Avenue Damaged By Fire Thursday Morning

The Chattanooga Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Park Avenue at 4 a.m. on Thursday. First arriving crews reported visible flames coming from the single-story brick structure. Fire crews made a direct attack on the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause is still under investigation. Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, Hamilton County Rehab, ... (click for more)

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Inches From Hell

By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life’s worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn’s Pat Dye, it was as though I’d been hit ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)


