Chattanooga Receives $374,730 Grant To Address COVID-19

Friday, June 5, 2020

U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey of the Eastern District of Tennessee on Friday announced that the city of Chattanooga received $374,730 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. Other jurisdictions can determine if they are eligible for funds and may apply immediately by visiting this website. The Justice Department is moving quickly, awarding grants on a rolling basis and aiming to have funds available for drawdown as soon as possible after receiving applications, said officials.

"As this country continues to fight COVID-19, our office remains committed to deterring, investigating, and prosecuting those who seek to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help many of the communities struggling in these trying times and provide some much-needed relief to our district,” said U.S. Attorney Overbey.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs Katharine T. Sullivan. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

The law gives jurisdictions considerable latitude using these funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment, distributing resources to hard-hit areas and addressing inmates’ medical needs. Agencies eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes will receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

June 5, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 4, 2020

Lee Administration Making Additional $284 Million In Budget Cuts


Opinion

It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled - And Response

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Rhea Migrants Vanish!

A promising online news website debuted last month from its statewide base in Nashville. Identifying itself as “Tennessee—Lookout,” the website has what appears to be sound leadership and creditable reporters. Its vow is that it hopes to become an “Independent non-profit news site dedicated to covering Tennessee government, policy and politics. Hard-hitting but fair.” I wish it ... (click for more)

Sports

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Major League Baseball: Stop Bickering

While the NBA has adapted its 2020 season and set a schedule to return during the Covid-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball is still fighting over how many games will be played and how much money will be paid to players. The two sides are still very far apart and there is a strong possibility there could be no baseball at all in 2020. This is extremely sad and unfortunate. America ... (click for more)


