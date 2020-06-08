Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, June 8, 2020 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, June 8, 2020
Breaking News

East Ridge Police To Hold Community Meeting

The East Ridge Police Department has rescheduled the Community Meeting originally set for March 19 for June 17. The department invites all residents and business owners to attend. Officials said, "There have been a lot of changes at the police department since the beginning of the year, and this is a chance for us to get to know you better as well as a chance for you to get ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Did We Stay Home To Begin With? - And Response

As we start to open up most businesses and see the cases of COVID-19 increase everyday, why did we even close in the first place? It just seems to me that we should just have kept our distances, worn our masks, and washed our hands in the first place and went about our business. I was all for staying inside to help with the spread of COVID-19 but now it just seems like it was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘Tim, Are You Nuts?’

For the past several weeks, we have witnessed a cauldron of good and bad – all over-sized – sweep across the cities of America. Forget the particulars, the billions of dollars of wanton destruction in anger-infested places you no longer want to visit, like New York City, Detroit, Atlanta and particularly Minneapolis, after experiencing so many happy moments in each. Our nation no ... (click for more)

Sports

McCreadie Steals $50,000 In Final Laps Of Eldora's Stream Race; Hindman, Hunter And Martin Take Tennessee Saturday Night Races

Rossburg, Ohio - Second generation racer Tim McCreadie (# 39) of Watertown, New York (son of legend "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie) parlayed the black ice of Eldora Speedway's surface to nearly perfect to the tune of $50,000 Saturday, passing both Bobby Pierce (# 32) of Illinois and one of the best in the country, leader Brandon Sheppard, also of Illinois, with only four laps remaining. ... (click for more)

Setting Screens And The Silver Screen: Derrion Elmore Balances Acting And E-Sports for Hawks Talon GC

Is Derrion Elmore an actor? Or maybe he’s a gamer? In reality, he is both. Elmore can dart around picks as a virtual point guard as easily as he can portray a fictional floor general on-screen. Long before he was a 23 year old professional video game player for the Atlanta Hawks NBA 2K affiliate (called ‘Talon GC’), Elmore was honing his skills as an actor, taking part in ... (click for more)


