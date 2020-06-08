East Ridge Police To Hold Community Meeting

The East Ridge Police Department has rescheduled the Community Meeting originally set for March 19 for June 17.

The department invites all residents and business owners to attend.

Officials said, "There have been a lot of changes at the police department since the beginning of the year, and this is a chance for us to get to know you better as well as a chance for you to get to know us better.

"We will introduce some planned upcoming initiatives and we would welcome your input as to where you would like to see us improve. Our mission is to create a safer East Ridge for our citizens and visitors by reducing crime, preserving the peace, and protecting lives and property. We will be asking for your ideas on how we get there together."

The meeting will be set up to allow for social distancing and attendees are encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.

The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m.

on June 17, at the East Ridge Community Center.