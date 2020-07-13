 Monday, July 13, 2020 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Election Commission Encourages Early Voting

Monday, July 13, 2020

Early voting for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election begins Friday and will continue daily, excluding Sundays, until Saturday, Aug. 1.  Election Day is Thursday, Aug. 6.

 

“Our office has been working diligently to ensure a safe and secure election for voters,” said Kerry Steelman the Hamilton County administrator of Elections.

“I encourage Hamilton County voters to help us minimize the amount of time it takes to cast a ballot by voting early.”

 

Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds, he said. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evening and Saturday hours at any one of the county’s four early voting locations. 

 

During early voting and on Election Day, Hamilton County voters are encouraged to do their part. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signage with further safety instructions at their polling locations.  All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and have been trained to take appropriate protective measures.  This includes maintaining six-foot distancing, distributing disposable pens and privacy folders, and routine cleaning of the voting site throughout the day.

 

“The safety of voters and poll officials are our top priority,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “With social distancing measures and many other safety precautions with this election, I urge voters to take advantage of Tennessee’s generous early voting period.”  

 

Hamilton County voters can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote will reduce your time at the polls.

 

Voters who have moved within Hamilton County or have had a name change since the last time they voted can update their registration online at GoVoteTN.com. By making sure your registration is up to date, you can shorten the time you will need to spend at your polling location.

 

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by Tennessee state government or by the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on GoVoteTN.com.

 

For more information about early voting in Hamilton County visit HamiltonElections.com.


