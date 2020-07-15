 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 91.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
City Water Works
City Water Works

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos.

To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com and say book contest.

There will be 10 sets of the two books given away.

Mr.

Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic pictures of his beloved hometown. He made some of the photos available through a five-volume set called Chattanooga Yesterday and Today. The Hiener family in April 1985 donated the more than 3,000 historical Chattanooga photographs in his collection to the Chattanooga Public Library. They were eventually cataloged and are now viewable on the library's website.

Both books were printed by College Press at Collegedale.

The 253-page Hiener book was printed by College Press at Collegedale. It includes over 700 photos and is in an 11x8 1/2 format with a soft cover.

Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.

These two are part of the Chattanooga Photo Books series sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and The Remarkable Stokes Collection.

There are plans to publish a fifth book in the series. It will focus on Chattanooga businesses, industries, houses, Cameron Hill, Lookout Mountain, Walden's Ridge, North Chattanooga and Riverview, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, Bluff View, Fort Oglethorpe, St. Elmo, people, and trains and trolleys.

Winners of the contest will be announced on Chattanoogan.com and will pick up their books at Zarzour's Restaurant. All of the photo books can be bought from Shannon at Zarzour's.

Zarzour's Restaurant is on Rossville Avenue behind Fire Hall #1, which is on Main Street on the Southside.

Zarzour's has been in business by the same family for over 100 years. It is currently offering burgers, grilled chicken, chicken salad, fries, tots, homemade ice cream and banana pudding. There is free delivery anywhere in Chattanooga for six or more burgers or grilled chicken dishes. 

Cost for each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax.  Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

