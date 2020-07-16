 Thursday, July 16, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Rising Coronavirus Numbers Keep CARTA From Going Back To Full Service As Planned

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - by Joseph Dycus

CARTA will not be moving back to full service on July 26. This plan was shelved after COVID numbers in the county continue to rise and nine of CARTA’s own employees have tested positive for COVID-19.  

Executive Director Lisa Maragnano said CARTA will maintain its Monday through Saturday schedule, and the last trip will be at 9:30. Ms. Maragnano said Aug. 16 is when CARTA is looking at adding the Mocs Express line to CARTA, as UTC students will presumably be going back to campus. 

She said the downtown shuttle will continue to run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 

While passengers are encouraged to wear masks, and wearing masks is mandated by the county in public, Ms. Maragnano said CARTA will not enforce this. She said CARTA does not want to put their workers in a confrontational position. Signs encouraging mask-wearing will also go up inside the vehicles.  

Also, CARTA buses are now moving to half capacity rather than a limit of 10 people per vehicle. This will allow larger numbers to use CARTA. 

“Effective today, we will be moving to 50 percent capacity for the vehicles,” said Ms. Maragnano. “What that does for us is that instead of just limiting to 10, depending on the size of the vehicle, we could have 12 or 16 on the vehicle.”

CARTA approved the 2021 budget during Thursday’s meeting. The total operating revenue is $25,180,742, and the total expenses is also this same amount. Last year, the budget was $22,831,290. 

Sonja Sparks presented the budget, saying this represented a 2 percent overall increase, which was subsidized by the CARES Act. She said revenue in general has gone down. Passenger revenue has decreased by $2,106,816 and parking revenue has decreased by $1,671,904. However, the CARES Act has provided $5,522,413 to CARTA.

“Our increase in operations is due to a three percent raise for union employees-only, and that is contract-driven, and an increase in pension plans,” said Ms. Sparks. “That also includes a medical insurance increase of 8.78 percent, which is out of our control.”

Ms. Sparks said CARTA still has $1.6 million budgeted for the 2022 budget as well, which she called “a cushion.” Bill Allen asked about the increase in maintenance expenses, which is preventative maintenance. 

“It is our regular maintenance fee, but we are also able to bill federal monies at 100 percent instead of 80 percent,” said Ms. Sparks.

Lisa Maragnano said revenues could possibly increase because of the Incline or parking, and she told the board “this could be a fluid year as far as revenue numbers go.” The budget was unanimously approved by the board. 

 


July 16, 2020

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

July 16, 2020

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Funeral For Gene Goodner

July 16, 2020

Rising Coronavirus Numbers Keep CARTA From Going Back To Full Service As Planned


Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the funeral services of Gene Goodner on July 10 at Heritage Funeral Homes, 7454 ... (click for more)

CARTA will not be moving back to full service on July 26. This plan was shelved after COVID numbers in the county continue to rise and nine of CARTA’s own employees have tested positive for COVID-19. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic ... (click for more)

Health Department Announces Potential COVID-19 Exposure At The Funeral For Gene Goodner

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure that occurred at the funeral services of Gene Goodner on July 10 at Heritage Funeral Homes, 7454 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga. Case investigations revealed that individuals attended funeral services during their infectious period of COVID-19. It is recommended that anyone who attended ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bassam Issa: My Vision For The Northgate Property And The Schools

For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Where We Are

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Working On Midfield Defense In Practice

The Chattanooga Football Club had a great (re)start to their season on Saturday with a 3-1 win over the Georgia Revolution. In the following days, the club has been diligently working on further improving various aspects of their craft. One area that needs improvement is the midfield, and more specifically their defensive solidity. The Revolution netted their only goal when Todd ... (click for more)

Murray Continues To Lead CWGA Amateur Through Second Round

Colette Murray continues to lead the CWGA Women’s Amateur with a 142 through the second round at Black Creek Golf and Country Club. The remainder of the championship flight is made up of Bethany Burns, Lindsey Hollis, Macall Miller, Hazel Davis, and Meg Buchanan. The final round tees off with a 9:00 a.m. shotgun start Thursday morning. CWGA Amateur Championships – July ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors