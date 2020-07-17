 Friday, July 17, 2020 95.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Election Officials Say Candidates Have To Keep Records On All Donors, But Do Not Have To Reveal Names Of Those Who Give Under $100

Friday, July 17, 2020

Election officials said candidates have to keep up with names and information on all contributors, but they do not have to make them public if the gifts are under $100.

The issue arose when the campaign of Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 said almost 60 percent of its donors gave small amounts and were not identified.

Sherri Sivley of the election office said, "An un-itemized contribution isn't necessarily a cash contribution, only a contribution that is $100 or less from a single source.  Those contributions do not have to be itemized on a financial disclosure statement, like the contributions that are over $100 from a single source.     

"We cannot require that a candidate provide records of their un-itemized contributions ($100 or less).  When they file reports, they are certifying that the reports are true and correct.
If you are a registered voter and believe a violation of the state campaign finance law has taken place, you may file a sworn complaint.  If the complaint concerns a local candidate the sworn complaint should be filed with the district attorney general in the judicial district in which the voter resides." 

Ms. Sivley said donors can give up to $50 cash to a candidate per election.

Concerning "fish bowl" donations, she said state election rules require that a campaign worker be stationed at the fish bowl and take down names and other information on each one who tosses either cash or checks into the bowl. But that information does not have to be divulged to the public.  

Rebekah Crase, campaign treasurer for Mr.  Vickers, said the campaign had 365 donations totaling $12,269 from 300 individual donors. Some have chosen to give more than once and 359 of these donations were for $100 or less.  State law does not require us to disclose the names of donors $100 or less."

 

She also said, "Of course, it wouldn’t be a school board race without teacher support. We have received many donations from teachers across Hamilton County.  These teachers gave their hard-earned money and we thank them for it."

 

Ms. Crase said some teachers were concerned about retaliation from incumbent Rhonda Thurman if their names were listed as donors.

 

She said it was "unconscionable" that the Chattanooga Tea Party would demand their names.  


July 17, 2020

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos.

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 135,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,908. There have been 3,132 people in the state who have died from

The city of Chattanooga is providing two code enforcement inspectors to help with the new mask mandate that went into effect July 11 in Hamilton County. The workers will come from the Department



Win Set Of Chattanooga In Old Photos, Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos In Contest

Win a set of books of old photos about Chattanooga in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com. These include Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga Photos as well as Chattanooga in Old Photos. To enter the contest, click here . There will be 10 sets of the two books given away. Mr. Hiener, a longtime Chattanooga printer and lifelong resident, collected over 3,000 historic

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 3,908; 28 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 135,183 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,908. There have been 3,132 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 28 more since Thursday. Hospitalizations are at 14,647 - up 301 since Thursday. Whitfield County has 53 new cases for a total of 2,070 and another death for a total

Taxpayers Should Not Pay If Schools Do Not Open

It's up to Hamilton County administrators to decide whether schools open on time this fall. Likewise, it's up to the Hamilton County school system to make sure our children are educated both academically and socially through interaction with teachers and other students in the classroom. The school system has produced dismal academic results for several years that already do not

Roy Exum: I'm Voting For Sethi

As early voting begins across Tennessee today for the Aug. 6 primary election, a determined orthopedic trauma surgeon Dr. Manny Sethi is surging in the polls in his role as an outsider. Bill Hagerty, whose roots run deep in the Washington "swamp" and is the hand-picked choice of the Republican Party and most especially President Donald Trump, had a double digit lead in the polls

Bethany Burns Edges Colette Murray For CWGA Amateur Title At Black Creek

Play ended Thursday morning in the 2020 CWGA Amateur at Black Creek Golf and Country Club with Bethany Burns edging out the leader from the first two rounds, Colette Murray, for the championship by a score of 223-224. Hazel Davis took first place net with a score of 226.

UTC Women's Track And Field Posts No. 2 GPA In Nation

The Chattanooga women's track and field team posted the second-highest GPA in the nation and was named an All-Academic Team by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Thursday. "We are very proud of our women's team," Mocs head coach Andy Meyer said upon receiving the news. "These young ladies were able to focus on the classroom task


