Election Officials Say Candidates Have To Keep Records On All Donors, But Do Not Have To Reveal Names Of Those Who Give Under $100

Election officials said candidates have to keep up with names and information on all contributors, but they do not have to make them public if the gifts are under $100.

The issue arose when the campaign of Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 said almost 60 percent of its donors gave small amounts and were not identified.

Sherri Sivley of the election office said, "An un-itemized contribution isn't necessarily a cash contribution, only a contribution that is $100 or less from a single source. Those contributions do not have to be itemized on a financial disclosure statement, like the contributions that are over $100 from a single source.



"We cannot require that a candidate provide records of their un-itemized contributions ($100 or less). When they file reports, they are certifying that the reports are true and correct.

If you are a registered voter and believe a violation of the state campaign finance law has taken place, you may file a sworn complaint. If the complaint concerns a local candidate the sworn complaint should be filed with the district attorney general in the judicial district in which the voter resides."

Ms. Sivley said donors can give up to $50 cash to a candidate per election.

Concerning "fish bowl" donations, she said state election rules require that a campaign worker be stationed at the fish bowl and take down names and other information on each one who tosses either cash or checks into the bowl. But that information does not have to be divulged to the public.

Rebekah Crase, campaign treasurer for Mr. Vickers, said the campaign had 365 donations totaling $12,269 from 300 individual donors. Some have chosen to give more than once and 359 of these donations were for $100 or less. State law does not require us to disclose the names of donors $100 or less."

She also said, "Of course, it wouldn’t be a school board race without teacher support. We have received many donations from teachers across Hamilton County. These teachers gave their hard-earned money and we thank them for it."

Ms. Crase said some teachers were concerned about retaliation from incumbent Rhonda Thurman if their names were listed as donors.

She said it was "unconscionable" that the Chattanooga Tea Party would demand their names.