Senator David Perdue To Introduce SCHOOL Act

Senator David Perdue announced that he will introduce a "common-sense proposal" to provide parents, teachers and educators with the tools they need to begin to safely reopen schools across the country."The Safely Creating Healthy Opening Options Locally (SCHOOL) Act will help K-12 schools effectively prepare reopening plans, share best practices, streamline data transparency and connect with health care professionals for additional support," officials said.“With the school year quickly approaching, parents, teachers and students are understandably anxious about eventually going back to the classroom in this current environment,” said Senator Perdue.“Both my parents were public school teachers and my father was superintendent of the Houston County School System, so I want to make sure schools can make the best decisions about reopening locally. I want to provide teachers with the tools they need to stay safe and keep our kids learning. I also want to make sure parents have some peace of mind knowing that their students will still have a positive learning experience, while protecting their families from COVID-19.”Specifically, the SCHOOL Act:Establishes a grant program to encourage schools to develop specific reopening plans;Connects available health care professionals to support schools with additional protocols;Creates a clearinghouse to share resources and best practices across school systems; andStreamlines data transparency for parents and public health officials to reduce risks.Officials said, "The SCHOOL Act connects available nurses and health care workers to school systems to aid with symptom checks and the implementation of additional protocols. In areas with a shortage of health care professionals, telehealth options would be made available. Building on the CDC’s recommendations for reopening schools, the plan provides funding that can be used to help purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), the cleaning and disinfection of schools, and other supplies necessary to safely and effectively carry out these reopening plans. It also encourages schools to include a process for notifying parents of potential cases in consultation with school administrators and local public health officials."As we continue to combat COVID-19, Senator Perdue’s proposal provides parents, teachers and educators with the flexibility to make the best decisions for their students and the specific needs of their school system."