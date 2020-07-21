Javonte McKnight Arrested For Bradley County Shooting

Javonte McKnight has been taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and misdemeanor violation of probation after shooting a man in Bradley County multiple times.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Deputies reported to an apartment complex on Country Club Drive SW in response to several reported gunshots. The scene, near Bradley Central High School, was secured by BCSO officials with assistance from the Cleveland Police Department.

BCSO investigators on scene began their investigation shortly after, which is still underway.

The investigation showed that the victim was shot several times while on the third floor, and he fell to the ground, sustaining further injuries to his legs. He was transported to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. There is no report on his condition at this time.