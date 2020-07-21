 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Governor Lee Announces $150 Million In Relief Funds For Tennessee Non-Profits

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group announced $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds will be made available to Tennessee non-profits to assist their ongoing efforts to address the ongoing health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed enormous strain on all aspects of our society, and non-profit organizations are no different.

Non-profits play a vital role in ensuring Tennesseans’ needs are met in times of crisis, and it’s imperative these organizations receive financial support to continue their work,” said Governor Lee. “The Tennessee Community CARES Program will help alleviate the duress non-profits are under and ensure they continue to support their communities.”

 

“Tennessee’s non-profit community has been on the frontlines of this pandemic from the beginning,” said Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “Non-profits consistently amplify the state’s efforts in addressing Tennessee’s explicit needs during the COVID crisis. They are also critical in filling the gaps by caring for those who have been indirectly affected by the virus. I am extremely grateful we will be using these funds to help bolster the community’s efforts to assist our people in this time of need.”

 

“Tennessee’s non-profits are vital business partners within our state that provide economic stimulus and critical resources for our local communities,” said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “I am pleased to join with Governor Lee, Lt. Governor McNally, as well as our members to provide additional support to these organizations and agencies during the pandemic through the Tennessee Community CARES Program. Partnering with our non-profits will enable them to remain focused on their important roles for the benefit of our state and our people. This is a strong message that we are all working together now, and we will continue to do so, after the pandemic subsides.”

 

“Before the pandemic arrived, our state was already working closely with non-profit organizations to create valuable partnerships that provide families with full wrap around support,” said Tennessee Department of Human Services Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes. “This additional grant assistance will allow us to expand these partnerships to meet new challenges created by COVID-19 and continue our mission to build a thriving Tennessee.”

 

The Tennessee Community CARES Program will provide $150 million in direct federally funded aid to non-profit organizations located in Tennessee and serving Tennesseans. Examples of activities prioritized and encouraged for funding under this program will include:

 

  • Support for school-aged children and families related to education needs created or exacerbated by the COVID-19 outbreak;
  • Any of the following activities for individuals or families who have been impacted by a loss of income or economic insecurity as a result of COVID-19:
    • Workforce training;
    • Emergency food assistance;
    • Case management or assistance in accessing an eligible state or federal public benefit;
    • Care for at-risk or vulnerable populations to mitigate COVID-19 effects and/or enable compliance with COVID-19 public health precautions;
    • Emergency financial assistance to prevent homelessness, eviction or foreclosure;
    • Other similar services designed to mitigate the negative health or economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
  • Providing uncompensated care or assistance for disabled or other vulnerable population to address new financial, health, or educational challenges that are in response to COVID-19.
  • Public Health Support activities such as uncompensated or unreimbursed costs for services or activities dedicated to mitigating or responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency, including but not limited to:
    • Supports, education, and communication for individuals to increase access to testing and reliability of contact tracing;
    • Expenses for technical assistance on mitigation of COVID-19-related threats;
    • Expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies, including sanitizing products and personal protective equipment, for medical personnel, police officers, social workers, child protection services, and child welfare officers, direct service providers for older adults and individuals with disabilities in community settings, and other public health or safety workers in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency;
    • Mental and behavioral health services delivered in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency;
    • Expenses associated with supporting the housing or quarantining of COVID-19 positive individuals;
    • Any other expense incurred in relation to non-profit missions to directly support the public health response to COVID-19.
  • Any other non-profit support provided to Tennessee business entities such as:
    • Technical assistance and support in enrolling and participating in a federal, state, or local benefit program;
    • Education on safe practices in response to COVID-19;
    • Acquisition or purchase of personal protective equipment or reimbursing costs associated with mitigating the spread of COVID-19;
    • Expenses related to mitigating the spread of COVID-19;
  • Reimbursement of unreimbursed expenses incurred by a non-profit due to the COVID19 emergency, including but not limited to increased payroll costs, PPE, or any other measures taken to protect the employees and population served by the non-profit;
  • Support targeted for any at-risk, vulnerable, or underserved community for any eligible activity;
  • Past and future reimbursement for the required Non-Federal Cost-Share of Stafford Act assistance for COVID-19-related costs that satisfy the CRF eligibility criteria AND the FEMA Public Assistance eligibility criteria;
  • Reimbursement for any of the eligible costs incurred in the period from March 1 to Dec. 30;

To administer these funds, the Department of Human Services is announcing an invitation for partner non-profits to serve as grant administrators. Grant administrators will be required to submit a proposal to the Department no later than 12 p.m. CDT, Thursday, July 23,, describing their ability to administer sub-grants to eligible non-profits. More details and submission instructions can be found here.

 

For non-profits wishing to receive response and recovery grants to provide direct services, instructions for grant proposals will be issued by the Department of Human Services and its partner non-profit grant administrators on Aug. 1. Grant applications will be processed on a first-come, first-serve basis with monthly reporting requirements and a de-obligation date of Nov. 15.

 

The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group is a bi-partisan group including Lt. Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Sen. Raumesh Akbari, Senator Bo Watson, Rep. Harold Love, Rep. Pat Marsh, Comptroller Justin Wilson and Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley.


July 21, 2020

City Council Considering Issues Surrounding Making Juneteenth New City Holiday

July 21, 2020

Georgia Numbers Jump To 3,413 New Coronavirus Cases; 78 More Deaths In The State

July 21, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth’s implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city’s employees and services will ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Considering Issues Surrounding Making Juneteenth New City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod on Tuesday had some questions surrounding Juneteenth’s implementation as a government holiday. She wanted to know how the city’s employees and services will operate during the day. “If the trash is scheduled to be picked up on the Wednesday the holiday is scheduled for, do they move pickup to the next day?” asked Councilwoman Coonrod. “Does ... (click for more)

Georgia Numbers Jump To 3,413 New Coronavirus Cases; 78 More Deaths In The State

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 148,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus - an increase of 3,413. There have been 3,254 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 78 more since Monday. Hospitalizations are at 15,494 - up 447 since Monday. Whitfield County has 49 new cases for a total of 2,347 and remains at 23 deaths. ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger's New Sorrow

About a month ago I learned Erlanger Hospital’s nurses were being forced to endure unfair and shameful working conditions and I stood up for them. The hospital’s Board of Trustees took delight in chastising me … and talking a lot … but in the end it’s said I did more for the nurses than they did. That, in and of itself, disgusts me; it is not my place to police, criticize, nor expose ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women's Basketball Coach Marty Rowe Right Fit For Lady Flames

When Coach Marty Rowe left Brescia University (Owensboro, Kentucky) 16 years ago, it was not an easy decision. He had built a successful program at Brescia and pointed out, "Leaving Kentucky and being 40 minutes from our entire family was definitely difficult for me and my wife Pam, especially with daughter Brittany being a senior in high school. From the day we arrived in Cleveland, ... (click for more)

Three Moc Wrestlers Earn Preseason Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team has three individuals listed on TheOpenMat.com’s NCAA DI College Wrestling Early-Preseason Ranking. Senior Fabian Gutierrez and juniors Tanner Smith and Matthew Waddell can all be found in the recently released listing. Gutierrez checks in at No. 25 at 125 pounds. He is coming off a 17-9 season that included an at-large ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors