Hamilton County Has 20 More Hospitalized For Coronavirus; Has No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Hamilton County had 20 new hospitalizations on Wednesday for coronavirus. There are now 141 in Chattanooga hospitals and 29 in intensive care - down one.

Hamilton County had 78 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,539.

The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 41.

There are now 1,611 active cases, up 23.

Seventeen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 888.

Tennessee cases went up by 2,473 to a new total of 84,417.  

Officials said 49,748 have recovered in the state.
One hudred nine more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,907 in the state. 

Officials said 1,262,993 have been tested in Tennessee.

Davidson County now has 173 deaths, up one. It has had 16,695 cases - up from 16,545.

Shelby County now has 257 deaths, up five, and has 16,966 cases - up from 16,904. 

Knoxville is reporting 21 deaths and now, up three, has 2,578 cases - up from 2,539.

Bledsoe County remains at 643 cases. There has been one death.

Bradley County had 13 more cases, bringing the total to 1,284. There have been eight deaths.

Rhea County remains at 409 cases - and now has one death.

Marion County is at 135 cases, up one, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 68 cases - up four- and no deaths. Grundy County has one new case for 74 and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 61 cases - up one - and no deaths. Franklin County has 168 cases - up two - and remains at three deaths.


July 22, 2020

Police Blotter: Man Upset At Brother Who Won't Clean Up; Ex-Boyfriend Keeps Sticking Out His Tongue

Police checked with a woman who called from a business on Brainerd Road. She said that while driving from her home in Georgia to her work she was being following by a white male in a white truck who appeared to be upset with her. She said she may have cut in front of him, but attempted to allow him to pass. She said he continued to drive aggressively and "flipped her off." She said ... (click for more)

Tea Party Complaint Filed With DA Office Says Vickers Financial Disclosure Hides Many Donors

The Chattanooga Tea Party has filed a complaint with the District Attorney's office over the financial disclosure from the Stephen Vickers for School Board District 1 campaign. Brendan Jennings said he obtained the complaint form from the election. He said he returned it there, but was told it needed to go to the District Attorney's office. He then took it there. Local election ... (click for more)

Opinion

A Sensible Approach To Masks - And Response (2)

Both active infections and hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month, and Tennessee recently set records for new infections and new hospitalizations. Citizens in Hamilton County who fail to cover their faces can now be charged with a Class C misdemeanor offense, with penalties ranging from a $50 fine up to 30 days in jail. With few exceptions, the executive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Call Out The Brigade

There is a wonderful “Call to Arms” now circulating on the Internet that addresses today’s events and circumstances that we who are older cannot quite seem to understand. It is as though our values and ideals are being threatened in a nation that supports lawful protests yet waffles when protesters become criminals, where elected officials sworn to stop violence “stand down” and ... (click for more)

Sports

City Loses $600,000 On Golf Courses; Considers Whether To Stay In Golf Business

The Chattanooga City Council discussed the pros and cons of running a money-losing golf course during their Tuesday agenda session. “I am not saying the city should not be operating a golf course, but maybe this city should not be operating a golf course,” said Councilman Jerry Mitchell. “We have lost over $600,000 over the last three years.” He advocated for having a private ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Reopening Schools Could Be A Disaster

I come from a long line of educators. I have also been an educator for a while in my life and one thing I've learned is this: schools are a breeding ground for germs, viruses and other infections. My wife's grandfather once joked, "You get it from Jimmy today, Suzy, tomorrow and Joe the following day." Now that the most deadly, contagious virus in our lifetime has entered the picture, ... (click for more)


