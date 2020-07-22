Hamilton County Has 20 More Hospitalized For Coronavirus; Has No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths





Hamilton County had 20 new hospitalizations on Wednesday for coronavirus. There are now 141 in Chattanooga hospitals and 29 in intensive care - down one.Hamilton County had 78 more cases of coronavirus, health officials reported. The new total is 4,539.The county had no more deaths from the coronavirus, leaving the total at 41.There are now 1,611 active cases, up 23.Seventeen more people in Tennessee have died from coronavirus, bringing the new toll to 888.Tennessee cases went up by 2,473 to a new total of 84,417.Officials said 49,748 have recovered in the state.One hudred nine more went into the hospital, bringing that total to 3,907 in the state.Officials said 1,262,993 have been tested in Tennessee.Davidson County now has 173 deaths, up one. It has had 16,695 cases - up from 16,545.Shelby County now has 257 deaths, up five, and has 16,966 cases - up from 16,904.Knoxville is reporting 21 deaths and now, up three, has 2,578 cases - up from 2,539.Bledsoe County remains at 643 cases. There has been one death.Bradley County had 13 more cases, bringing the total to 1,284. There have been eight deaths.Rhea County remains at 409 cases - and now has one death.Marion County is at 135 cases, up one, and remains at four deaths. Sequatchie County is at 68 cases - up four- and no deaths. Grundy County has one new case for 74 and remains at two deaths. Meigs County is at 61 cases - up one - and no deaths. Franklin County has 168 cases - up two - and remains at three deaths.